Portland, OR, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report, the global DevOps market generated $3.36 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $9.40 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 18.7% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers an extensive analysis of top winning strategies, changing market trends, key segments, market size & estimations, and competitive landscape.

Increase in requirement of maintainability & efficiency of operational processes, rise in demand for automated software, and increase in adoption of cloud computing through PaaS solutions augment the growth in the market. On the other hand, lack of skilled professionals for development of effective DevOps application impedes the market growth. Nevertheless, advent of internet of things (IoT) and shift from traditional data centers to hybrid cloud systems is anticipated to offer new opportunities in the near future.

Covid-19 Scenarios:

The impact of Covid-19 has accelerated the trend of remote working, which fueled the demand for develops and collaboration apps.

Furthermore, the investments for further plans and projects in the market have been increased amid the pandemic.

The global DevOps market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment, end user, and region. Based on solution, the market is classified into monitoring & performance management, lifecycle management, analytics delivery & operations management, and testing & development. The monitoring & performance management solution segment contributed to one-third of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, lifecycle management is expected to register the highest growth with a CAGR of 20.62% from 2017 to 2023.

Based on deployment, the market is categorized into cloud and on-premise. Cloud deployment accounted for more than two-third of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its leadership status by 2023. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.06% from 2017 to 2023.

Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into small medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Large enterprises contributed to more than half of the market share in 2017 and will continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. Nevertheless, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.57% from 2017 to 2023.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.94% from 2017 to 2023. On the other hand, North America held the major market share, accounting for nearly half of the market share in 2017.

Key market players analyzed in the research include IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, VersionOne, Inc., EMC Corporation, Google, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., and CA Technologies.

