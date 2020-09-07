SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev announced today that it has been named winner of the Grand Trophy in the 8th Annual 2020 CEO World Awards . The leading software development company in the Americas also took home 5 additional awards, including a gold CEO of the Year award for Nacho De Marco and a gold Company of the Year award.



The CEO World Awards recognized BairesDev as company of the year with a gold and a silver awards in the IT services and business services categories, respectively. The fact that 93% of the company's clients report a highly satisfactory experience with its services was key for BairesDev to be selected among other top competitors in these categories.

For its part, the company’s CEO, Nacho De Marco, was also recognized as CEO of the year in 3 different categories, including a gold award in the business services category, a silver award in the IT services category, and a gold award as a result-oriented CEO among other top CEOs. The awards crown a strong year for the company which, led by De Marco, partnered with 62 new clients in the last 6 months and experienced a massive 792% growth in the last 3 years.

“The entire BairesDev team is extremely proud for being recognized with these awards and for having been named Grand Trophy winners” said De Marco. “It’s yet another proof that we are moving in the right direction, a path with unwavering commitment to the best talent, the highest quality standards and, most importantly, to our clients.”

BairesDev thus continues growing in the industry by keeping its core mission at the forefront - working with the Top 1% of IT Talent to deliver unmatched end-to-end technology solutions. The software development company collaborates with expert professionals from diverse backgrounds to build high-performing teams that meet the highest standards in the market.

For over a decade, BairesDev has based its work on smart working methodologies to source the most skilled professionals in the industry, regardless of their location. Through globally distributed teams and leveraging online collaboration technologies and practices, BairesDev has made remote working a fundamental part of its processes, a strategy that allowed it to keep growing in a year filled with business-related challenges stemming from the global scenario.

That approach propelled BairesDev to long-standing partnerships with clients like Google, Rolls-Royce, Pinterest, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola, ViacomCBS & Chime, becoming an integral and essential part of their digital acceleration processes.

The CEO World Awards celebrate the leaders, executives, and their management teams behind the year’s most exceptional initiatives and achievements. This annual awards program recognizes individuals and teams who define new industry benchmarks for excellence and performance. The selection is made among nominees coming from both private and public organizations, corporations, nonprofits, vendors, and government organizations on a global scale.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is the leading software development company in the Americas. With more than 1300 employees working on projects around the world, a sustained average annual growth of over 50%, and recognized in the Inc. 5000 list of U.S. fastest-growing companies, BairesDev is guiding the digital transformation of some of the top companies in the world, such as Rolls-Royce, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola & Viacom.

