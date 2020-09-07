(Alexandria, Va.), Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pool and Hot Tub Foundation (PHTF) has awarded Emily Dunlap, a University of Texas at Austin exercise physiology Ph.D. student, one of two Board Fellowships to support continued academic studies. These fellowships are awarded to graduate students or post-doctoral fellows conducting research on aquatic activity health benefits or risk aversion. Ms. Dunlap, an aquatic physical therapist, seeks to further her research on the benefits of aquatic activities for wellness and rehabilitation.

Dunlap graduated from Simmons College in 1988 with a degree in physical therapy and has been specializing in aquatic physical therapy ever since. Throughout her professional career, Dunlap has worked closely with the American Physical Therapy Association Academy of Aquatic Physical Therapy, where she chaired the development of the Academy’s Clinical Competency Certificate program and also received Leadership and Presidential Awards. Dunlap is a published researcher in the aquatic health field and has also contributed to numerous aquatic therapy-related textbooks. The fellowship award will assist in her continued studies of aquatic therapy, and aid in the further development of industry research.

“The Board was impressed with Emily’s application. She demonstrated herself as a candidate sincerely devoted to the betterment of the pool industry, and we are eager to see what her continued research shows,” said Pool and Hot Tub Association (PHTA) CEO, Sabeena Hickman.

Formal recognition of Dunlap’s selection will occur at the awards ceremony during the virtual World Aquatic Health Conference, taking place on October 15th and 16th. To learn more about the PHTA scholarship and fellowship programs, please visit https://www.phta.org/grants-and-scholarships.

