GOFORE PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 7 SEPTEMBER 2020 AT 17.20



Correction: Gofore Plc – Managers' Transactions



The managers' transactions release published on 7 September 2020 at 15.00 contained an error in the unit and average price, which has been corrected with this new managers’ transactions notification.



Gofore Plc - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Teppo Talvinko

Position: Chief Financial Officer

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Gofore Oyj

LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012

Notification type: AMENDMENT

Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20200907135155_2

Amendment comment:

In the original notification the unit and average price was wrong. The wrong price was 9.5. The correct price per share is 9.7.

Transaction date: 2020-09-04

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000283130

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 9.7 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 9.7 EUR



