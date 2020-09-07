New York, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sample Preparation Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05962015/?utm_source=GNW





If not performed properly, they can impair entire projects and cost laboratories thousands of dollars in having to duplicate work, yet waste precious samples that cannot be restored. Given the higher scrutiny on research data accuracy, stricter quality standards in applied markets, like clinical testing, forensics, and food and beverage testing, and a greater focus on laboratory efficiency, the labs continue to move toward automated sample preparation methods.



In response, instruments for automated nucleic acid purification and isolation (NAPI), liquid handling, and library preparation for next-generation sequencing (NGS) are gaining popularity. In addition to delivering higher-quality prepared samples, advantages of these systems over manual tasks include the reduction of human error, the significantly less hands-on time required, speed, increased throughput, reproducibility, reliability, and increased laboratory efficiency.



Key Market Trends

Pharmaceutical use is Expected to Exhibit Good Growth Rate over the Forecast Period



Pharmaceutical products and biological materials are very complex. Although pharmaceutical analyses have been carried out using various highly efficient analytical instruments, a sample preparation procedure is usually necessary to extract and isolate the analytes of interest from these complex matrixes because most analytical instruments cannot handle the matrix directly. The development of sample preparation plays a very important role in pharmaceutical analysis, and its final aim should be to isolate and to purify the analyte from those matrixes.



As important as sample preparation is for pharmaceutical research, the demand for it is expected to increase with increased pharmaceutical funding. The global pharmaceutical industry investment in research and development has increased over the years, from USD 108.1 billion in 2006 to USD 156.7 billion in 2016, as per a 2017 report by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry. For instance, Pfizer increased its research and development expenditure over the years from 7,683 USD million to 8,650 USD million, as per its 2019 annual report.



Hence, with the increasing expenditure in R&D, this market in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to attain good growth over the forecast period.



North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance



North America dominated the overall sample preparation market, with the United States being the major contributor to the market. The United States is the largest market for biopharmaceuticals, accounting for around a third of the global market, and is the world leader in biopharmaceutical R&D. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), US firms conduct over half of the world’s R&D in pharmaceuticals and hold the intellectual property rights on most new medicines. The increasing number of pharmaceutical companies are driving the growth of the sample preparation market, in the United States. Thus, the market is experiencing stable growth in the region and may flourish in the future.



Competitive Landscape

The rising number of market players is intensifying the competition. Players, such as Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Merck Millipore, and Illumina, among others, are disrupting the market by launching several new products. There is intense rivalry among global vendors in the sample preparation market. Major vendors are competing against each other by expanding their product portfolios, either through in-house R&D or through technological acquisition from an acquired company.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05962015/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001