Employees in more than 20 countries have been offered the opportunity to buy Orkla shares at a discount, for the amount of NOK 7 500, NOK 11 250 or NOK 22 500 (after discount). The purchase price will be set at Orkla's closing price on 11 September 2020, minus 25% discount.

The offer is valid from 7 – 11 September 2020. This programme was introduced in 1999.

Please see the attachment for an overview of the primary insiders who have ordered shares in Orkla on 7 September 2020.

The purchase price and the number of shares acquired by the primary insiders, as well as their updated shareholdings, will be notified the Stock Exchange following the determination of the purchase price.



