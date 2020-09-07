OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

7 September 2020

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces the allotment and issue of 1,400,927 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 45.0p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the final dividend of 1.1p per share, payable on 7 September 2020.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 17 September 2020.

Mr Alex Hambro, a director of the Company, was allotted 1,366 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 45.0p and his total holdings and those of the persons closely associated with him are now 57,279 representing less than 0.1% of the Company's issued Ordinary share capital.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 307,768,779 Ordinary 10p Shares.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803