CAPGEMINI
Société Européenne au capital de 1 355 597 592 euros
Siège social à : Paris (17ème) 11, rue de Tilsitt
330 703 844 RCS Paris
Paris, September 7, 2020.
Capgemini filed on September 7, 2020 its First Half 2020 Financial Report with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).
The First Half 2020 Financial Report is available in French on the website of the company at:
https://investors.capgemini.com/fr/event/résultats-du-1er-semestre-2020/
An English translation is also available at the following address:
https://investors.capgemini.com/en/event/h1-2020-results/
