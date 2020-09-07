The supervisory board has co-opted Marco Miserez, representative of reference shareholder FPIM/SFPI (including Belfius Group), as a member of the supervisory board, in order to take over, as from 30 July 2020, the mandate vacated by the appointment earlier this year of Gunther Gielen as ceo and chairman of the management board of Intervest Offices & Warehouses nv. His definitive appointment will be proposed at the next General Meeting of Intervest.



Further, the supervisory board has approved the appointment of Kevin De Greef as from 31 August 2020 as a member of the management board in the capacity of general counsel & secretary general (sgc), subject to the suspensive condition of approval by the FSMA.





Attachment