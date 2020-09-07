Press Release

Regulated Information

Antwerp, 7 September 2020– 06:00 p.m. CET



Transparency notification by VGP NV

VGP NV has received a transparency notification dated 7 September 2020 that, by virtue of a private placement of all the shares in VGP NV held by VGP Belgium NV via an accelerated bookbuild offering, VGP NV, who has exclusive control over VGP Belgium NV, now holds less than 3% of the voting rights, which is below the lowest reporting threshold.

The notification dated 7 September 2020 contains the following information:

·Reason for notification:

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Downward crossing of the lowest threshold.

·Notification by:

A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

·Persons subject to the notification requirement:

VGP Belgium NV, Uitbreidingstraat 72, bus 7, 2600 Antwerpen

VGP NV, Uitbreidingstraat 72, bus 7, 2600 Antwerpen

·Date on which the threshold is crossed:

7 September 2020.

·Threshold that is crossed:

3%.

·Denominator:

30,043,151

·Notified details:

Previous notification After the transaction Number of voting rights Number of voting rights % of voting rights VGP NV 0 - - VGP Belgium NV 929,153 - - Total 929,153 - -





Total 929,153 - -

·Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

VGP Belgium NV is controlled exclusively by VGP NV.





