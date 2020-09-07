New York, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "PVC Stabilizers Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05962013/?utm_source=GNW

However, impending global ban on lead stabilizers is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.



- By type, the lead-based PVC stabilizers segment dominated the market accounting for more than 40% of the market revenue and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the fact that they are cost-effective with excellent stabilizing effect, making them ideal for PVC products with long service life, which have longer fabrication hours.

- The emergence of organic stabilizers is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

- Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from the countries, such as China and India.



Buildings and Constructions to Dominate the Market



PVC is strong and lightweight, durable to weathering, rotting, chemical corrosion, and abrasion, versatile, and easy to use, as it can be cut, shaped, welded, and joined in any style. Such characteristics make it an ideal option for many applications, such as pipes, windows, flooring, and roofing.

Usage of PVC stabilizers in PVC products is crucial in the building and construction industry, as they incorporate critical properties, such as enhanced electrical properties, low water absorption, good cost-to-performance ratio, wide processing range, excellent heat and light stability, and excellent short- and long-term mechanical properties. Lead- and calcium-based stabilizers are some of the prominent PVC stabilizers used in the building and construction industry.

PVC pipes have been used in building and construction for over 60 years, as they offer valuable energy saving during production, low-cost distribution, and a safe, maintenance-free lifetime of service. These pipes are widely used for pipeline systems for water, waste, and drainage, as they do not suffer from build-up, scaling, corrosion, or pitting, and provide smooth surfaces, reducing energy requirements for pumping.

PVC flooring has benefits, such as durability, freedom of aesthetic effects, ease in installation, ease of cleaning, and recyclability. Another major application in the building and construction industry where PVC is widely used is in roofing, as PVC roofing requires low maintenance and lasts more than 30 years.

The Asia-Pacific construction sector is the largest in the world and is growing at a healthy rate, owing to the growing population, increase in middle-class incomes, and urbanization. Countries, such as India, Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea, owing to their business potential, have become hosts to numerous national and international events. This, coupled with the entry of major construction players from the European Union into lucrative markets in countries, like India, has further fueled the growth of the construction industry.

Hence, with the growing building and construction sector, the demand for PVC stabilizers is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific has the highest share in the market, the Asia-Pacific region is also likely to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

- In Asia-Pacific, China provides the major market for the PVC stabilizers of the regional market share. The Chinese automotive industry is the largest market, globally, and the electrical and electronics market has been growing at a higher rate, which has also driven the Chinese PVC market. Furthermore, the Chinese automotive industry is the largest market, globally, and the electrical and electronics market has been growing at a higher rate, which has also driven the Chinese PVC market.

- The growth of the Indian PVC market is expected to be led by the rising construction of the much required residential units and growing demand for PVC pipes and fittings in the agricultural sector, to bring in more area under cultivation. This huge demand and consumption may drive the Indian PVC stabilizer market in the coming years.

- Overall, with the consistent growth in countries like China and India, the demand for PVC Stabilizers is expected to increase at a faster pace in the overall region, in the coming years. The huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in the expansion of the global PVC stabilizers market.



Competitive Landscape

The PVC stabilizers market is a highly fragmented and heavily focused on research and innovation. The major companies include Baerlocher GmbH, Songwon, Adeka Corporation, Reagens SPA, and Galata Chemicals, among others.



