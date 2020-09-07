New York, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Railways Market - Growths, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05962011/?utm_source=GNW

8 billion by 2050, out of which 75% will dwell in cities. Hence, it has become imperative for public agencies to ensure that the transportation sector is geared to meet the growing connectivity needs.



- The growth of the “smart railway” system is expected to be primarily driven by the growing need for urban connectivity, increased integration of IoT-based solutions, and higher emphasis on reducing emissions. By 2050, it is expected that passenger mobility may increase by 200-300% and freight activity may increase by 150-250%, according to the International Transport Forum.

- This calls for the implementation of smart solutions, to provide adequate transport capacity for growing volumes of goods and people. Trends, like machine-to-machine (M2M) technology, leveraging the embedded sensors, increase in computer power, and incorporation of Big Data and the Internet of Things, are expected to pave the way for truly integrated and inter-modal transport solutions.

- Furthermore, in order to create better growth opportunities, mega-regions, which essentially are a by-product of confluence between major cities, such as the Boston-New York-Washington corridor, the São Paulo-Rio de Janeiro region, or the Hong Kong-Shenzhen-Guangzhou area of China, are expected to come into being. These regions require high levels of connectivity, which can be realized by advanced communication technologies.

- The application of analytics has also evolved in the railway infrastructure. The amount of data being generated by the rail network is driving the adoption of an analytics solution. According to leading railroad authority Lyndon Henry, over 1.5 million freight cars are handled and monitored daily by the US railroads. This creates a huge amount of data over the cloud.

- The COVID-19 impact has hit the railways industry since governments across the globe announced avoiding crowded places. This has led to an increased interest in smart solutions in the railway industry for smooth operations of railways services.



Key Market Trends

Rail Analytics System is Expected to Witness Significant Growth



- The rail network operators in developed parts of the world are actively investing in the development of analytics systems. Currently, there is a prominence of cloud-based systems. The market is witnessing a need for tools that help in maximization of intervals between certain maintenance events, like turning wheels (on a lathe) or replacing the wheel-and-axle sets on the trains, which reduce maintenance costs.

- The analytics-based solutions are expected to work in close coordination with security and surveillance systems to leverage video analytics, which is likely to help in obstacle determination, thereby, improving the overall efficiency of the railway system.

- Time-table management, capacity optimization, timely travel service, and predictive maintenance are the primary reasons for the adoption of rail analytic systems. The rail network operators in developed parts of the world are actively investing in the development of analytics systems. Currently, cloud-based systems are prominent. For instance, UK-based Network Rail recently partnered with Deloitte, to leverage the railway signaling systems to deliver 92.5% public performance measure (PPM).

- The expected software modules in smart railways are the ones with the ability to track and monitor, remotely diagnose, and maintain task management, along with data analytics, driver assistance systems, mobile technician app, and locomotive train controllers. New fuel technologies, to make railways as a more sustainable solution, are upcoming in the market. These are expected to include the usage of hydrogen, wind-turbines, or solar panels.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth



- According to the International Union of Railways, Asia-Pacific accounted for close to 28% of the total railways’ network (in terms of length of lines). The share is majorly represented by China and India with 100,000 km and 65,000 km network. Regional governments in this region have been making concerted attempts to ”upgrade” and “revamp” the existing lines, to enhance the overall efficiency of their operations.

- Furthermore, the emergence of megacities is expected to be the highest in emerging markets of Asia-Pacific; four of the world’s existing 24 megacities are in China. It is expected that Chinese planners will merge nine cities in the Pearl River Delta, from Guangzhou to Shenzhen, to create a 26,000 sq. km urban area. This is likely to be 26 times larger than Greater London. Around USD 260 billion is expected to be spent on this project over the next four years, to integrate transport, energy, water, and telecommunication networks.

- Moreover, several banks in China are coming together to fund over USD 28 billion in public-private partnership (PPP) projects for the smart railway system. Similarly, Japan is on its way to deploying smart solutions, like providing the personal concierge for travelers, which leverages AI.

- The Shanghai Hongqiao railway station is one of the busiest railway stations in Asia, in terms of passenger throughput. In partnership with Huawei, China Mobile Shanghai launched a 5G network at the station, to incorporate a 5G digital indoor system (DIS). This is aimed at enabling passengers to log into a network supported by the system and download a 2 GB high-definition film in less than 20 seconds.



Competitive Landscape

The smart railways market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. However, with the advancement in network connectivity, along with the advanced technological growth, most of the companies are expanding their market presence across the emerging markets.



- November 2019 - Alstom signed a ten-year maintenance contract with SBB, the Swiss national railway company, to maintain SBB’s European Train Control System (ETCS), the signaling and control component of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS).

- April 2019 - At IBM’s IoT Exchange, IBM announced a collaboration with Sund & Bælt to assist in IBM’s development of an AI-powered IoT solution designed, to help prolong the lifespan of aging bridges, tunnels, highways, and railways. The new industry solution, IBM Maximo for Civil Infrastructure, further extends the IBM Maximo portfolio, while providing deep industry and task-specific functionality, to help organizations manage, monitor, and administer their infrastructure assets.



