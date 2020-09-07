SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size " Study has been added to DBMR database. This report consists of information about historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. This report also provides an overview of industry, future trends, size, share, key player’s analysis with respect to Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market growth rate. This industry analysis report assists in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. The study envisage qualitative as well as quantitative market data and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to build strong players coverage for final study. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery development in North America, China, Europe, and South East Asia, Japan as well as in the Globe.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 40.5% to an estimated value of USD 3,932.87 million by 2027 with factors such as lack of data sets and dearth of skilled labor will act as a restrain to the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Download Exclusive Sample (350 Pages PDF) Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-drug-discovery-market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to growth of pharmaceutical industries by collaborating with other industries and growing need to reduce drug discovery and cost along with lessen time. Postponement in patent expiry is also anticipated to enhance the growth of market. Furthermore, development of biotechnology industries will create new opportunities for the growth of the market.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market report includes the market size, strategy, market orientation, expert opinion and knowledgeable information. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Report is an in-depth study analyzing the current state of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market . Study on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape.

The Prime Objective of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing with 15 major regions and 50 major countries. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the market in depth. The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts. The facts and data are represented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts much better.

According to this report Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market will rise from Covid-19 crisis at moderate growth rate during 2020 to 2027. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market includes comprehensive information derived from depth study on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Industry historical and forecast market data. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size to Expand moderately as the new developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery and Impact of COVID19 over the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT–GET FREE COVID-19 SAMPLE @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/covid-19-impact/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-drug-discovery-market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market report provides depth analysis of the market impact and new opportunities created by the COVID19/CORONA Virus pandemic. Report covers Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market report is helpful for strategists, marketers and senior management, And Key Players in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below

By Offering (Software, Services)

(Software, Services) By Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies)

(Machine Learning, Other Technologies) By Drug Type (Small Molecule, Large Molecules)

(Small Molecule, Large Molecules) By Application (Immuno-Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Diseases, Other Applications)

(Immuno-Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Diseases, Other Applications) By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research Centres and Academic & Government Institutes)

Top Key Manufactures or Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM Corporation

Atomwise, Inc

DEEP GENOMICS

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Insilico Medicine

BenevolentAI Ltd

Exscientia

Cyclica Inc

Numerate

NuMedii, Inc

Envisagenics

twoXAR, Incorporated

OWKIN, INC

XtalPi Inc

BERG LLC

Access Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/singleuser/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-drug-discovery-market

Scope of Report:

The Market report lists the most important competitor’s and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. This report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market. The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Main Bearing Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-drug-discovery-market

The data and the information regarding the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market growth are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Scope and Market Size

Based on offering, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into software and services.



On the basis of technology, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into machine learning and other technologies. Machine learning has been further segmented into deep learning, supervised learning, reinforcement learning, unsupervised learning and other machine learning technologies.



Based on drug type, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into small molecule and large molecules.



On the basis of application, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into immuno-oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular disease, metabolic diseases and other applications.



Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, research centres and academic & government institutes.

Major Objectives Covered in The Report:

A. The points that are discussed within the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.



B. The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market report. The historical data from 2010 to 2020 and forecast data from 2020 to 2027.



C. The growth factors of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.



D. Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.



E. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Key Reasons to Purchase: -

1) To gain insightful analyses of the keyword market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.



2) Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.



3) To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the keyword market and its impact in the global market.



4) Learn about the keyword market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.



5) To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.



6) Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market



Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market.



Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market. Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery



Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.



Presenting the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis. Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2010-2020



Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2010-2020 Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile



Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.



To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions. Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source Finally, Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Complete Report is Available (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Graphs, and Chart) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-drug-discovery-market

Top Trending Related Reports

Drug Discovery Informatics Market By Function (Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modelling, Libraries & Database Preparation, Other Functions), Solutions (Software, Services), End- User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROS), Other End Users), Product (Discovery Informatics, Development Informatics), Mode (In-House Informatics, Outsourced Informatics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-drug-discovery-informatics-market



By Function (Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modelling, Libraries & Database Preparation, Other Functions), Solutions (Software, Services), End- User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROS), Other End Users), Product (Discovery Informatics, Development Informatics), Mode (In-House Informatics, Outsourced Informatics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market By Workflow (Target Identification & Screening, Target Validation & Functional Informatics, Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization, Preclinical Development, Other Associated Workflow), Therapeutic Area (Respiratory System, Pain and Anaesthesia, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Haematology, Cardiovascular, Endocrine, Gastrointestinal, Immunomodulation, Anti-Infective, Central Nervous System, Dermatology, Genitourinary System), Drug Type (Small Molecules, Large Molecules), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-drug-discovery-outsourcing-market



By Workflow (Target Identification & Screening, Target Validation & Functional Informatics, Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization, Preclinical Development, Other Associated Workflow), Therapeutic Area (Respiratory System, Pain and Anaesthesia, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Haematology, Cardiovascular, Endocrine, Gastrointestinal, Immunomodulation, Anti-Infective, Central Nervous System, Dermatology, Genitourinary System), Drug Type (Small Molecules, Large Molecules), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Artificial intelligence in Healthcare Market By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context- Aware Computing, Computer Vision), Applications (Robot- Assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Dosage Error Reduction, Clinical Trial Participant Identifier, Preliminary Diagnosis), End- Use Application (Patient Data and Risk Analysis, Inpatient Care & Hospital Management, Medical Imaging & Diagnostics, Lifestyle Management & Monitoring, Virtual Assistant, Drug Discovery, Research, Healthcare Assistance Robots, Precision Medicine, Emergency Room & Surgery, Wearables, Mental Health), End- User (Hospitals and Providers, Patients, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market



By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context- Aware Computing, Computer Vision), Applications (Robot- Assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Dosage Error Reduction, Clinical Trial Participant Identifier, Preliminary Diagnosis), End- Use Application (Patient Data and Risk Analysis, Inpatient Care & Hospital Management, Medical Imaging & Diagnostics, Lifestyle Management & Monitoring, Virtual Assistant, Drug Discovery, Research, Healthcare Assistance Robots, Precision Medicine, Emergency Room & Surgery, Wearables, Mental Health), End- User (Hospitals and Providers, Patients, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market , By Technology Type (7nm, 10nm, 20 To 28nm), Application (Drones, Smartphones, Cameras, Robotics, Smart Boards, AR/VR, Automotive And PCS ), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mobile-artificial-intelligence-ai-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge Market Research adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us: