7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.9% over the period 2020-2027. Blood Components & Plasma Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$38.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Equipment, Blood Tests & Other Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Blood Banking and Blood Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 347-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Blood Transfusion Worldwide: A Kaleidoscope of Stark Contrasts
Recent Market Activity
Safety and Availability: The Core Issues
Current and Future Analysis
World Blood Components and Plasma Market Analysis
Red Blood Cells - A Key Blood Component
Global Competitor Market Shares
Blood Banking and Blood Products Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AABB (USA)
America?s Blood Centers (USA)
American Red Cross (USA)
Canadian Blood Services (Canada)
Japan Red Cross Society (Japan)
New York Blood Center (USA)
Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation (The Netherlands)
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
bioMérieux SA (France)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Cerus Corporation (USA)
CSL Behring LLC (USA)
Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
Fenwal Inc. (USA)
Haemonetics Corporation (USA)
Immucor Inc. (USA)
Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)
MacoPharma SA (France)
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
Terumo BCT Inc. (USA)
Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd. (China)
Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. (India)
Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (UK)
Biotest AG (Germany)
China Biologic Products, Inc. (China)
Grifols S.A. (Spain)
Huanlan Biological Engineering Inc. (China)
Kedrion S.p.A. (Italy)
LFB Group (France)
Octapharma AG (Switzerland)
Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd. (China)
Shire plc (Ireland)
Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.(China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Blood Plasma Demand Exceeds Supply: Self-Sufficiency is the New
Mantra
Growing Affinity for Home Care Unlocks Opportunities for Home-
based IVIg Therapy
Higher Plasma Center Numbers Key to Secure Raw Material Supply,
Costs Remain A Bottleneck
Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Market Scales New Heights
Evolution in Plasma Collection Technologies - Current
Achievements and Way Ahead
Demand for Plasma Derivatives on the Rise
Immunoglobulins to See Steady Growth
Increasing Awareness of PID and CIPD Disorders to Drive IVIg
Market
Indications Addressed by Major Global IVIg Manufacturers
Growing Affinity for Home Care Unlocks Opportunities for Home-
based IVIg Therapy
New Indications to Drive Demand for Albumin
Low Awareness Affects Apha1 Market
Recombinants Lead FVIII Market
Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives Demand for Apheresis Systems
PrIME: An Innovative High-Yield Process to Address Supply Dearth
Present State of Plasma Fractionating Industry
Plasma Fractionation Industry Concentrated in Developed Countries
PrIME Tackles the Issue of Currently Unprocessable Plasma
Industry Grappling with Blood Safety & Availability Issues
New Infections - A Continuous Threat
Synthetic Substitutes to Bridge Demand-Supply Gap in Blood
Autologous Transfusion Gearing up for High Growth
Out-of-Hospital Transfusions: An Emerging Phenomenon
Automation Tapping into Blood Market
Automation in Pre-Transfusion Diagnostics
Penetration of Automated Equipment in the Plasma Market
The Red Blood Cell Collection Opportunity
Robots in Blood Banking
Blood Banks Switching from Manual to Automated Cooler Validation
Automated Systems in Cancer
Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries
Cerus? INTERCEPT Blood System Set to See Wider Adoption
Pooling: Economical HIV Testing
Ballooning Global Geriatric Populace to Drive Demand for Blood
Products
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth of Blood
Banking Sector
Total Companies Profiled: 209
