New York, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Banking and Blood Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442546/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.9% over the period 2020-2027. Blood Components & Plasma Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$38.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Equipment, Blood Tests & Other Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Blood Banking and Blood Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 347-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AABB

Abbott Laboratories

American Red Cross

America`s Blood Centers

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd.

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd.

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biotest AG

Canadian Blood Services

Cerus Corporation

China Biologic Products, Inc.

CSL Behring LLC

Fenwal Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Grifols S.A.

Haemonetics Corporation

Immucor Inc.

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

Kedrion S.p.A.

LFB Group

MacoPharma SA

New York Blood Center

Octapharma AG

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Shire plc

Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Terumo BCT Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442546/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Blood Transfusion Worldwide: A Kaleidoscope of Stark Contrasts

Recent Market Activity

Safety and Availability: The Core Issues

Current and Future Analysis

World Blood Components and Plasma Market Analysis

Red Blood Cells - A Key Blood Component

Global Competitor Market Shares

Blood Banking and Blood Products Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AABB (USA)

America?s Blood Centers (USA)

American Red Cross (USA)

Canadian Blood Services (Canada)

Japan Red Cross Society (Japan)

New York Blood Center (USA)

Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation (The Netherlands)

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

bioMérieux SA (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Cerus Corporation (USA)

CSL Behring LLC (USA)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Fenwal Inc. (USA)

Haemonetics Corporation (USA)

Immucor Inc. (USA)

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)

MacoPharma SA (France)

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Terumo BCT Inc. (USA)

Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd. (China)

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. (India)

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (UK)

Biotest AG (Germany)

China Biologic Products, Inc. (China)

Grifols S.A. (Spain)

Huanlan Biological Engineering Inc. (China)

Kedrion S.p.A. (Italy)

LFB Group (France)

Octapharma AG (Switzerland)

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd. (China)

Shire plc (Ireland)

Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.(China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Blood Plasma Demand Exceeds Supply: Self-Sufficiency is the New

Mantra

Growing Affinity for Home Care Unlocks Opportunities for Home-

based IVIg Therapy

Higher Plasma Center Numbers Key to Secure Raw Material Supply,

Costs Remain A Bottleneck

Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Market Scales New Heights

Evolution in Plasma Collection Technologies - Current

Achievements and Way Ahead

Demand for Plasma Derivatives on the Rise

Immunoglobulins to See Steady Growth

Increasing Awareness of PID and CIPD Disorders to Drive IVIg

Market

Indications Addressed by Major Global IVIg Manufacturers

Growing Affinity for Home Care Unlocks Opportunities for Home-

based IVIg Therapy

New Indications to Drive Demand for Albumin

Low Awareness Affects Apha1 Market

Recombinants Lead FVIII Market

Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives Demand for Apheresis Systems

PrIME: An Innovative High-Yield Process to Address Supply Dearth

Present State of Plasma Fractionating Industry

Plasma Fractionation Industry Concentrated in Developed Countries

PrIME Tackles the Issue of Currently Unprocessable Plasma

Industry Grappling with Blood Safety & Availability Issues

New Infections - A Continuous Threat

Synthetic Substitutes to Bridge Demand-Supply Gap in Blood

Autologous Transfusion Gearing up for High Growth

Out-of-Hospital Transfusions: An Emerging Phenomenon

Automation Tapping into Blood Market

Automation in Pre-Transfusion Diagnostics

Penetration of Automated Equipment in the Plasma Market

The Red Blood Cell Collection Opportunity

Robots in Blood Banking

Blood Banks Switching from Manual to Automated Cooler Validation

Automated Systems in Cancer

Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries

Cerus? INTERCEPT Blood System Set to See Wider Adoption

Pooling: Economical HIV Testing

Ballooning Global Geriatric Populace to Drive Demand for Blood

Products

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth of Blood

Banking Sector



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Blood Banking and Blood Products Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Blood Banking and Blood Products Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Blood Components & Plasma Products (Product Type)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Blood Components & Plasma Products (Product Type)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 6: Blood Components & Plasma Products (Product Type)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Equipment, Blood Tests & Other Consumables (Product

Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 8: Equipment, Blood Tests & Other Consumables (Product

Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Equipment, Blood Tests & Other Consumables (Product

Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Blood Banking and Blood Products Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 11: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in the United

States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 12: United States Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 14: Canadian Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 15: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Blood Banking and Blood Products:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 20: Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Blood Banking and Blood Products Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Blood Banking and Blood Products Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 26: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in France by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 29: French Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Blood Banking and Blood Products Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Blood Banking and Blood Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Blood Banking and Blood Products Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Blood Banking and Blood

Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Spanish Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 44: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Russia by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: Russian Blood Banking and Blood Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 47: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 50: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Blood Banking and Blood Products

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Australian Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Australian Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 59: Indian Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 60: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: South Korean Blood Banking and Blood Products

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 63: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Blood Banking and

Blood Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 68: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 70: Latin American Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 74: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Brazil by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Mexican Blood Banking and Blood Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Blood Banking and Blood

Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Rest of

Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Latin America Blood Banking and Blood

Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 89: The Middle East Blood Banking and Blood Products

Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Blood Banking and Blood Products:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Iranian Blood Banking and Blood Products Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 95: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli Blood Banking and Blood Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates Blood Banking and Blood

Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Blood Banking and Blood Products

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Middle East Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 107: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Africa by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 108: African Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 209

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442546/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001