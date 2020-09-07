New York, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05436898/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spray, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$19.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Drop segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Intranasal Drug Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.



Gel Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR



In the global Gel segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 307-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aegis Therapeutics LLC

AptarGroup, Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Becton Dickinson and Company

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Marina Biotech, Inc.

MedImmune, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Nemera

Novartis AG

OptiNose US Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05436898/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude

Intranasal Cavity: An Attractive Drug Delivery Route to Cross

the Blood Brain Barrier

Recent Market Activity

Factors Inhibiting Nose-to-Brain Transportation of Drugs

Bioavailability: An Important Facet of Intranasal Drug Delivery

Outlook

Nasal Drug Delivery Devices & Equipment

Traditional Vs. Advanced Intranasal Drug Formulation Types

Global Competitor Market Shares

Intranasal Drug Delivery Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Burgeoning Geriatric Populace Spurs Growing Demand for

Intranasal Drug Therapies

Nasal Drug Delivery Offers New Opportunities for Drug

Developers as Patent Cliffs Usher in Dusk of Blockbuster Era

Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies Vying to Develop

New Intranasal Therapeutics for Allergic Rhinitis Patients

The US - FDA Approved Intranasal Corticosteroids (INAC) and

Intranasal Antihistamines (INAH) for Treating Allergic

Rhinitis

The US - FDA Approved Nasal Spray Medication Types (excluding

INAC & INAH) for Allergic Rhinitis Treatment

The US - FDA Approved Intranasal Corticosteroids (INAC) and

Intranasal Antihistamines (INAH) for Treating Allergic

Rhinitis

The US - FDA Approved Nasal Spray Medication Types (excluding

INAC & INAH) for Allergic Rhinitis Treatment

Intranasal Corticosteroids - A Potential Treatment for

Debilitating Chronic Rhinosinusitis Disease

Self-Administration of Drugs Brings Intranasal Drug Delivery

into the Spotlight

Innovation in Drug Delivery: A Talisman for Success

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Used in Formulations for

Nasal Drug Delivery with Related Indications

Controlled Release Technology Is the Buzz Word

Increasing R&D Unlocks New Therapeutic Areas for Nasal Drug

Delivery

Tight Junction Biology: A Key Speed Breaker in Commercialization

RNA Interference (RNAi): A Tool to Manipulate Tight Junctions

Research Studies Authenticate Benefits of Bi-Directional Nasal

Drug Delivery

Growing Interest for Preservative-free Nasal Spray Formulations

Multi-Dose Containers Developed to Offer Resistance against

Microbial Contamination



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Intranasal Drug Delivery Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Intranasal Drug Delivery Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Spray (Dosage Form) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Spray (Dosage Form) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Spray (Dosage Form) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Drop (Dosage Form) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Drop (Dosage Form) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Drop (Dosage Form) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Gel (Dosage Form) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Gel (Dosage Form) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Gel (Dosage Form) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Powder (Dosage Form) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Powder (Dosage Form) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Powder (Dosage Form) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Nasal Congestion (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Nasal Congestion (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Nasal Congestion (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Rhinitis (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Rhinitis (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Rhinitis (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Asthma (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Asthma (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Asthma (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share (in %) by Company:

2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Intranasal Drug Delivery Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2020

to 2027



Table 29: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in the United States

by Dosage Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Intranasal Drug Delivery Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic Market

Review by Dosage Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Dosage Form for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 37: Canadian Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Intranasal Drug Delivery: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Dosage Form

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Analysis by Dosage Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Intranasal Drug Delivery in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: Japanese Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Dosage Form for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Intranasal Drug Delivery Market by Dosage

Form: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Intranasal Drug Delivery in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Intranasal Drug Delivery Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2020-2027



Table 56: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Europe in US$

Million by Dosage Form: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Intranasal Drug Delivery Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in France by Dosage

Form: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share Analysis

by Dosage Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Intranasal Drug Delivery Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Dosage Form for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Intranasal Drug Delivery Market by Dosage

Form: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Intranasal Drug Delivery in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Intranasal Drug Delivery:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Dosage

Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Analysis by Dosage Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Intranasal Drug Delivery in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic Market

Review by Dosage Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Dosage Form for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 88: Spanish Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Russia by Dosage

Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Intranasal Drug Delivery Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Intranasal Drug Delivery Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form:

2020-2027



Table 98: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Dosage Form: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Intranasal Drug Delivery Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Intranasal Drug Delivery Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 104: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Asia-Pacific by

Dosage Form: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Analysis by Dosage Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Intranasal Drug Delivery Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic Market

Review by Dosage Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Dosage Form for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 121: Indian Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Dosage Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2012-2019



Table 126: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Dosage Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Intranasal Drug

Delivery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Dosage Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage

Form for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Intranasal Drug Delivery Market

Share Analysis by Dosage Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Intranasal Drug Delivery in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Intranasal Drug Delivery Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Intranasal Drug Delivery Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Intranasal Drug Delivery Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Intranasal Drug Delivery Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Dosage Form for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Intranasal Drug Delivery Market by

Dosage Form: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Intranasal Drug Delivery

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Intranasal Drug Delivery Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form:

2020-2027



Table 146: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Dosage Form: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Intranasal Drug Delivery Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Brazil by Dosage

Form: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Analysis by Dosage Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Intranasal Drug Delivery Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Intranasal Drug Delivery

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Dosage Form:

2020 to 2027



Table 164: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Rest of Latin

America by Dosage Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Intranasal Drug Delivery

Market Share Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Intranasal Drug Delivery

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 168: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Intranasal Drug Delivery Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 170: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Intranasal Drug Delivery Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Intranasal Drug Delivery Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: The Middle East Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic

Market by Dosage Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Dosage Form for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Intranasal Drug Delivery Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 176: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Intranasal Drug Delivery Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Intranasal Drug Delivery: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Dosage Form

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Analysis by Dosage Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Intranasal Drug Delivery in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 182: Iranian Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2020-2027



Table 185: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Israel in US$

Million by Dosage Form: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Intranasal Drug Delivery Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Dosage Form for the Period

2020-2027



Table 191: Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Intranasal Drug Delivery Market by

Dosage Form: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Intranasal Drug Delivery in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Dosage Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Intranasal Drug Delivery

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form:

2012-2019



Table 198: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Dosage Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Intranasal Drug Delivery

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 201: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Dosage Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Intranasal Drug Delivery

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form:

2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Intranasal Drug Delivery Market

Share Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Intranasal Drug Delivery Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market in Africa by Dosage

Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share

Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Intranasal Drug Delivery Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Intranasal Drug Delivery Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 64

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05436898/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001