8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrostatic Precipitators segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $801.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Residential Air Purification Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$801.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$797.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Ionizers & Ozone Generators Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR



In the global Ionizers & Ozone Generators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$400.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$487.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$530.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 293-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Abatement Technologies, Inc.

Amway Corporation

Blueair AB

Camfil Farr, Inc.

Carrier Corporation

Coway Co., Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lennox International, Inc.

LG Electronics

MANN+HUMMEL GMBH

Newell Brands Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Residential Air Purification Equipment: Addressing Indoor Air

Quality Concerns and Enabling Well-Being and Greater Good

Causes of Indoor Air Pollution

Usage of Residential Air Purifiers Soar During Summer Season

Recent Market Activity

Deteriorating Indoor Air Quality amid Rising Pollution Levels

in Residential Buildings: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Major Indoor Pollutants: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source,

and Impact on Health

Key Air Pollution Statistics Worldwide: Important Opportunity

Indicators

Air Purifiers Transition from a Symbol of Luxury to an

Essential Household Appliance

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries: Dominant Residential Air Purifier Markets

Developing Asian Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market

Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Residential Air Purification Equipment Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Proliferation of Smart Air Purifiers, Smart Homes, and

Home Automation Drive Healthy Market Growth

Rising Consumer Interest in Home Automation Boosts Market Demand

Smart Air Purifiers: Increasingly Important for Smart

Intelligent Homes

Alarming Rise in Incidence of Asthma and Allergies Spurs Demand

for Air Purifiers

Key WHO Facts on Asthma

Prevalence of Asthma in Children Witness Steady Increase, Bodes

Well for Market Demand

Superior Attributes of HEPA Purifiers over Other Alternatives

Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Popular HEPA Purifier Models

Vulnerability of the Expanding Aging Population to Air-borne

Allergies and Health Risks: A Weighty Growth Driver

Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Offering

Huge Market Potential

Rising Popularity of Eco-Friendly Air Purifiers Lend Traction

to Market Growth

Trees and Plants Hold Significant Potential for Improving

Health and Well-being through Air Purification

Evolution of Multiple Technologies for Tackling Different

Pollutants: An Important Growth Driver

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Signals Market

Growth Opportunities

Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver

E-Retailing Make Rapid In-Roads, Expands Growth Opportunities

Air Purifiers: A Must Have for Sufferers of Multiple Chemical

Sensitivity Condition

Air Purifiers for Reducing Depression Cases: Myth or a Fact?

Ozone Generators/Ionic Air Purifiers Fading out of the Market

Regulatory Standards Spruce Up Sales of Air Purification Equipment

Induct Units Enter the Trading Range

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Growing Middle Class Population

Key Growth Restraining Factors & Challenges

Pricing Pressures

Continued Price Sensitivity Thwart Sales

Low Operating Margins: A Hurdle for New Technology Developments

Lack of Awareness among HVAC Contractors Restrain Growth of

Induct Units

Untested & Unsupported Products Whittle Down Consumer Confidence

Lack of Universal Regulations: A Major Pitfall

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Nano Induct Air Purifier

Molekule: Smartphone Controlled Molecular-Air Purifier

Molekule not only Eliminates Indoor Air Pollution, but also

Destroys Pollutants

Airocide Filterless Technology from NASA

Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier

Air-Purification-Skroll? (APS) Technology

Upco Qr: A Unique PCO In-Duct Air Purifying System

Personal Air Purifiers

Photocatalytic Air Purifier

Advanced Air Purifiers with E2F Filter Technology

HEPASilent® Technology by Blueair

Combination Technology-Based Air Purifier

Elimination of Air Pollutants Using Chemical and Physical Methods

Other Noteworthy Innovations in the Air Purifiers Market



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 125

