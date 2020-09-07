New York, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05436893/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrostatic Precipitators segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $801.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Residential Air Purification Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$801.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$797.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.
Ionizers & Ozone Generators Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR
In the global Ionizers & Ozone Generators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$400.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$487.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$530.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 293-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Residential Air Purification Equipment: Addressing Indoor Air
Quality Concerns and Enabling Well-Being and Greater Good
Causes of Indoor Air Pollution
Usage of Residential Air Purifiers Soar During Summer Season
Recent Market Activity
Deteriorating Indoor Air Quality amid Rising Pollution Levels
in Residential Buildings: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Major Indoor Pollutants: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source,
and Impact on Health
Key Air Pollution Statistics Worldwide: Important Opportunity
Indicators
Air Purifiers Transition from a Symbol of Luxury to an
Essential Household Appliance
Global Market Outlook
Developed Countries: Dominant Residential Air Purifier Markets
Developing Asian Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market
Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Residential Air Purification Equipment Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
Abatement Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Amway Corporation (USA)
Blueair AB (Sweden)
Camfil AB (Sweden)
Camfil Farr, Inc. (USA)
Carrier Corporation (USA)
CLARCOR Inc. (USA)
Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc. (USA)
Coway Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
Guardian Technologies LLC (USA)
Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. (USA)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)
Lennox International, Inc. (USA)
LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)
MANN+HUMMEL GMBH (Germany)
Newell Brands Inc. (USA)
Sunbeam Products, Inc. (USA)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Panasonic Ecology Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan)
SANYO Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Research Products Corporation (USA)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Sharp Corporation (Japan)
Steril-Aire, Inc. (USA)
Trion, Inc. (USA)
Whirlpool Corporation (USA)
White-Rodgers Company (USA)
Xiaomi Inc. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Proliferation of Smart Air Purifiers, Smart Homes, and
Home Automation Drive Healthy Market Growth
Rising Consumer Interest in Home Automation Boosts Market Demand
Smart Air Purifiers: Increasingly Important for Smart
Intelligent Homes
Alarming Rise in Incidence of Asthma and Allergies Spurs Demand
for Air Purifiers
Key WHO Facts on Asthma
Prevalence of Asthma in Children Witness Steady Increase, Bodes
Well for Market Demand
Superior Attributes of HEPA Purifiers over Other Alternatives
Drive Widespread Market Adoption
Popular HEPA Purifier Models
Vulnerability of the Expanding Aging Population to Air-borne
Allergies and Health Risks: A Weighty Growth Driver
Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Offering
Huge Market Potential
Rising Popularity of Eco-Friendly Air Purifiers Lend Traction
to Market Growth
Trees and Plants Hold Significant Potential for Improving
Health and Well-being through Air Purification
Evolution of Multiple Technologies for Tackling Different
Pollutants: An Important Growth Driver
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Signals Market
Growth Opportunities
Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver
E-Retailing Make Rapid In-Roads, Expands Growth Opportunities
Air Purifiers: A Must Have for Sufferers of Multiple Chemical
Sensitivity Condition
Air Purifiers for Reducing Depression Cases: Myth or a Fact?
Ozone Generators/Ionic Air Purifiers Fading out of the Market
Regulatory Standards Spruce Up Sales of Air Purification Equipment
Induct Units Enter the Trading Range
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Growing Middle Class Population
Key Growth Restraining Factors & Challenges
Pricing Pressures
Continued Price Sensitivity Thwart Sales
Low Operating Margins: A Hurdle for New Technology Developments
Lack of Awareness among HVAC Contractors Restrain Growth of
Induct Units
Untested & Unsupported Products Whittle Down Consumer Confidence
Lack of Universal Regulations: A Major Pitfall
INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Nano Induct Air Purifier
Molekule: Smartphone Controlled Molecular-Air Purifier
Molekule not only Eliminates Indoor Air Pollution, but also
Destroys Pollutants
Airocide Filterless Technology from NASA
Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier
Air-Purification-Skroll? (APS) Technology
Upco Qr: A Unique PCO In-Duct Air Purifying System
Personal Air Purifiers
Photocatalytic Air Purifier
Advanced Air Purifiers with E2F Filter Technology
HEPASilent® Technology by Blueair
Combination Technology-Based Air Purifier
Elimination of Air Pollutants Using Chemical and Physical Methods
Other Noteworthy Innovations in the Air Purifiers Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Residential Air Purification Equipment Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) (Technology)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) (Technology)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Electrostatic Precipitators (Technology) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Electrostatic Precipitators (Technology) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Ionizers & Ozone Generators (Technology) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Ionizers & Ozone Generators (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Dust Collectors (Product Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Dust Collectors (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Fume & Smoke Collectors (Product Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Fume & Smoke Collectors (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in US$
Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 16: United States Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: United States Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: United States Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 20: Canadian Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: Canadian Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 22: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Residential
Air Purification Equipment Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 24: Japanese Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Japanese Market for Residential Air Purification
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Japanese Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 27: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 28: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in
China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and
2027
Table 29: Chinese Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 30: Chinese Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Residential Air Purification Equipment Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 32: European Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: European Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 34: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020
and 2027
Table 35: European Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 36: European Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: French Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 38: French Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in
France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 40: French Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 41: German Residential Air Purification Equipment Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 42: German Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: German Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 45: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 46: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in
Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and
2027
Table 47: Italian Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 48: Italian Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: United Kingdom Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS
2027
Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Residential Air
Purification Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 52: United Kingdom Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 53: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
Analysis in Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 54: Spanish Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Spanish Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 56: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2020 and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 57: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in US$
Million in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 58: Russian Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Russian Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 60: Russian Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in Rest
of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020
and 2027
Table 63: Rest of Europe Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 64: Rest of Europe Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Residential Air Purification Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS
2027
Table 69: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 71: Australian Residential Air Purification Equipment
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 72: Australian Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Australian Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 75: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
Analysis in India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 76: Indian Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 77: Indian Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 78: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2020 and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 79: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 81: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 82: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Residential Air Purification
Equipment Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology:
2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Residential Air
Purification Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Residential Air Purification
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 87: Latin American Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 88: Latin American Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020
and 2027
Table 89: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 90: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in
Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2020 and
2027
Table 91: Latin American Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Latin American Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020
and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 93: Argentinean Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 94: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in
Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020
and 2027
Table 95: Argentinean Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 96: Argentinean Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 97: Brazilian Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 98: Brazilian Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 99: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in
Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 100: Brazilian Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 101: Mexican Residential Air Purification Equipment
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 102: Mexican Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Mexican Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 105: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in US$
Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 106: Rest of Latin America Residential Air Purification
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 107: Rest of Latin America Residential Air Purification
Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 108: Rest of Latin America Residential Air Purification
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: The Middle East Residential Air Purification
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 110: The Middle East Residential Air Purification
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and
2027
Table 111: The Middle East Residential Air Purification
Equipment Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 112: The Middle East Residential Air Purification
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 113: The Middle East Residential Air Purification
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 114: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
Type for 2020 and 2027
IRAN
Table 115: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Residential
Air Purification Equipment Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 116: Iranian Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS
2027
Table 117: Iranian Market for Residential Air Purification
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 118: Iranian Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 119: Israeli Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 120: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in
Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020
and 2027
Table 121: Israeli Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 122: Israeli Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 123: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 124: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in
Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020
and 2027
Table 125: Saudi Arabian Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 126: Saudi Arabian Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020
and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 127: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2020 VS
2027
Table 129: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 130: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2020 VS
2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 131: Rest of Middle East Residential Air Purification
Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 132: Rest of Middle East Residential Air Purification
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in
Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Rest of Middle East Residential Air Purification
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 135: Residential Air Purification Equipment Market in US$
Million in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 136: African Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 137: African Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 138: African Residential Air Purification Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 125
Formats available: