The market also stands to benefit from the growing focus shed on ITS, as an important tool to reduce carbon footprint of the transportation industry. With 27% share in global CO2 emissions, transportation remains a major area for reductions. Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) through higher efficiency hold the promise to reduce CO2 emissions. Smart traffic lights and optimized traffic flow mean lower emissions due to congestions. Smart and shared mobility results in higher utilization per vehicle and lower volumes of vehicles on road. Automated and connected driving significantly enhances fuel efficiency and reduces tailpipe emissions. Eco-driving support; eco-routing; truck platooning; smart parking, all enabled by ITS have the potential to reduce emissions. Electronic toll collection systems (ETC), a part of ITS, will also help bring in sizable improvements in automotive emissions and fuel consumption. ITS will play a key role in the safety of autonomous vehicles in the coming decade. Several factors will drive artificial intelligence’s (AI) adoption in ITS including the ability to solve several challenges that currently elude answers. Smart mobile applications will emerge to revolutionize ITS. 5G will finally provide the building blocks needed to create a reliable vehicular Ad Hoc network and delivery of collaborative vehicular network services.



Growing investments by governments across the world for building smart cities is poised to benefit the market as intelligent transportation network forms the building block of smart city projects. Benefits of ITS enabled well planned and efficiently managed transport network include improved quality of urban life; reduced fuel usage; reduction in travel time; reduced congestion; economic benefits associated with proper movement of people, goods and services; greater adherence and compliance to traffic regulations; effective management of parking spaces; reduced infrastructure damage; improved traffic safety and reduced risk of collisions; improved air quality and reduced emissions; ability to accommodate more motor vehicles per kilometer of road; and ability to provide accurate passenger information in real-time for a more satisfying travel experience. The United States represents the largest market worldwide supported by robust plans for the deployment of ITS enabled electronic toll collection (ETC) systems in the country as a tool for funding transportation projects. China ranks as the fastest growing market led by the country’s unwavering focus on developing and modernizing the domestic transportation sector; rapid rise of connected transport and internet-based travel services and the resulting developments in V2V and V2I technologies. The country continues to invest millions of dollars each year in ITS to battle carbon emissions and vehicle population growth.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS): Product Profile

ITS: An Introduction

ITS Integration

Enabling Technologies

Different Phases of ITS Application

Segment Overview

Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS)

Electronic Toll Collection Systems

Other Intelligent Transportation Systems

Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS)

Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems

Advanced Vehicle Information Systems (AVIS)

Understanding Load Tracking System

In Vehicle Intelligent Transportation Systems: A Complimentary

Review

Passenger Vehicle Applications

Commercial Vehicle Applications

Adopting Alliance as a Growth Strategy

Outlook

Intelligent Transportation Systems: Empowering the Real Modern

Day Transport Infrastructure

Rationale behind Installation of ITS

Key ITS Capabilities in a Capsule

Enhancing Efficiency & Economy of Transport Systems

Ensuring Safety & Security

Key Result Areas of ITS in Ensuring Safety

Internet, X Ray and DSRC: The Key ITS Enablers

A Disparate Market

Market Scenario

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors for ITS Market

World ITS Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019 & 2025

Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the ITS Market

World ITS Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues)

for 2018-2025

Competitive Landscape

Transportation Management Systems Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019

Transportation Software Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019

Select Industry Activities/Developments for 2017-2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Citilog SA (France)

Conduent Business Services, LLC (USA)

Cubic Corporation (USA)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

EFKON AG (Austria)

emovis (France)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (USA)

Hitachi Vantara Corporation (USA)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Image Sensing Systems Inc. (USA)

INIT Innovation in Traffic Systems SE (Germany)

Intelight Inc. (USA)

Iteris, Inc. (USA)

ItraMAS Corporation Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)

LeddarTech Inc. (Canada)

Q-Free ASA (Norway)

Sanef ITS Technologies (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

SpeedInfo, Inc. (USA)

SWARCO AG (Germany)

Telenav, Inc. (USA)

TransCore Holdings, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000,

2020 & 2050

Continued Rise in Vehicular Traffic and Need to Regulate

Traffic Flow: A Business Case for ITS Investments

Vehicular Population Worldwide: Number of Vehicles in Millions

for Years 2015, 2025 & 2040

Growing Number of Road Accidents and Need to Ensure on-Road

Safety to Commuters Drives Business Case for ITS

Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region

for the Years 2017 & 2030

Increasing Number of Mega Cities: A Key Driver

Global Distribution of Cities by Type (2015 & 2030): Percentage

Breakdown of Number of Cities by Type

Global Urban Population Distribution by City Type (2015 & 2030):

Percentage Breakdown of Population by Type

Growing Smart City Market to Drive Demand for ITS

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020)

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)

Capabilities to Improve Logistics Drives Adoption of ITS

Major Innovations in Smart Transportation

Smart Parking and Traffic Management: The Future of Urban

Mobility in Countries across the World

Growing Use of IaaS Platform

Transformational Role of IoT Expands Application Areas

Public-Private Collaborations Support ITS Development

Private Sector Purchases Set to Increase

Government Policy Vis-à-vis ITS Projects - Critical for ITS

Implementations

The Secret of Success of ITS Projects Lies in ?Concept Selling?

Technology Developments Boost Market Prospects for ITS

Integration of ITS with Cellular Technology

Convergence of ITS With Mobile Communications: A Major Trend

Dynamic Roadside Signs for Providing Information about Truck

Parking Space Availability

Super Intelligent Transport Systems - A New Technology on the

Horizon

Emerging Technologies Come to the Fore

Wireless Communications

Floating Cellular Data/ Floating Car Data

Video Vehicle Detection

Sensing Technologies

Inductive Loop Detection

Bluetooth Detection

Satellite-Based Truck-Tracking System

Interoperability Issues Gain Attention

Key Objective Areas of the Common Standards

Growing Data Volumes to Drive Use of Data Analytics in ITS

Tolling as Means to Reduce Road Congestion & Vehicular

Pollution Drives Demand for ETC Systems

Positive Outlook for ETC Systems Market

Growing Popularity of Road User Charging Brightens Market

Prospects for ETC

Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution

at Toll Plazas to Drive Demand for ETC Systems

Innovation & Market Differentiation - Key Determinants for

Success of ETC Projects

Lower Operational Costs of ETC Systems Enable Increased Acceptance

Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems

Cooperative ITS Promises to Change the Face of Urban

Transportation

Europe Remains at the Forefront of C-ITS Efforts Worldwide

ATMS Witness Greater Adoption in Mega-Cities

Regional Differences in ITS Services Adoption Persist: A Note

on Evolution

Vehicle-to-Everything Gains Notable Attention to Alleviate

Traffic Concerns

GSMA Issues Guidelines for Spectrum Considerations in ITS

Growing Adoption of Road Safety Cameras

Key Issues to Reckon with

Low Awareness Levels on Benefits of ITS

Questions over ITS Interoperability

Myths about Red Light Cameras Limits its Adoption

Privacy Issues

Use of Big Data Applications Raises Privacy Concerns

Implications of Open Data in Designing ITS Services

Open Data-based Seoul Bus Application

Role of Master Plans and Common Standards

Using Open/Big Data to Improve ITS Services

Protection for ITS Vital to Prevent Cyber Attacks



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for ATMS by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for ATMS by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for ETC Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for ETC Systems by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

The Federal Government & ITS

US Federal Government: Primary Supporter of ITS

Budgetary Constraints of the Federal Government

Equipping Vehicles with Intelligent Vehicle Technology

ITS Integration

Standardization & Privacy Issues

Privacy Issue

ITS Application in the US

US Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) by Application (%

Share): 2020 Vs. 2025

ITS Application in Rural Areas

ITS to the Rescue of Commercial Vehicles

Traveler Information

Associations, Groups/Bodies & Acts

ITSA: Intelligent Transportation Society of America

US: Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act

Safe, Accountable, Flexible, Efficient Transportation Equity

Act: A Legacy for Users (SAFETEA-LU)

Transportation Equity Act (TEA-21)

Transportation Reauthorization Bill

SMART Technologies for Communities Act

State Agencies Embrace Intelligent Transportation Systems for

Traffic Improvement

New Cities Eye Better Traffic and Parking Management with ITS

Variable Traffic Signs to Enable Smart Traffic Management

Tolling As a Strategy to Fund Transport Infrastructure Spending

to Benefit the ETC Market

Scope for Further Increase in Tolling: To Benefit ETC Systems

Central Ohio Transport Authority - ITS Plans and Strategies

COTA?s Long-Term ITS Plans

E ZPass: A Key ETC System in Use

Working of E ZPass System

PrePass Plus Implemented in Ohio

Key Statistics

US Toll Collection by Mode (2011 & 2019): Percentage Breakdown

of Toll Collection for Cash, ETC and Others

Market Snapshots

Market Analytics

Table 9: USA Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC Systems and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 10: USA 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent Transportation

Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Awakening Governmental Support to ITS Projects

Application of Intelligent Transportation Systems for Elderly/

Disabled Travelers

General Recommendations

User Convenience in Public Transport

Low-Cost Means for Disabled

Market Snapshots

Market Analytics

Table 11: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC Systems and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 12: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Background

Steps Towards Deployment of ITS

Market Snapshots

Table 13: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC Systems and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



CHINA

China Embarks on Significant ITS Deployments

Evolving Chinese ITS Sector

Advanced and Innovative Systems/Devices Penetrate the Market

Opportunities for ETC On the Roll In China

Market Snapshots

Market Analytics

Table 15: China Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC Systems and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: China 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Snapshots

Europe Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) by Application

(% Share): 2020 Vs. 2025

ITS Finds Place in the EU?s Multi-Million Euro Trans-European

Infrastructure Project

Intelligent Transport Solutions for Public Transport

Innovative Initiatives Come to the Fore

ITS Action Plan (Action Plan for the Deployment of Intelligent

Transport Systems)

The ITS Directive (2010/40/EU)

Ertico

EU Embarks on C-ITS

Advanced Traffic Management Systems to Tackle Rising Traffic

Congestion in Western Europe

Tolling: A Key Source of Additional Finances for Governments in

Europe

Governments? Concern on Rising Pollution Spurs Use of RUC Systems

Telematics-based RUC Systems Draw Attention

Market Snapshots

Market Analytics

Table 17: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 18: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC Systems and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 21: France Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC Systems and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 22: France 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 23: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC Systems and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 24: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



ITALY

An Insight into ITS Implementation

Table 25: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC Systems and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 27: UK Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC Systems and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: UK 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent Transportation

Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Austria: ITS Still in Early Stages

Bulgaria: Challenges Abound in ITS Deployment

Existing Strengths and Opportunities Augur Well for Future

Deployments

Greece: Economic Duress Hinders ITS Adoption

Strong Experience and Expertise Promise Brighter Future

Hungary: ITS Well Entrenched in Transportation Systems, Offers

Base for Future Growth

Netherlands: Investment Pour in for ITS Market

Netherlands Eyes C-ITS Implementation

Romania: Yet to Take Off in ITS Implementation

Market Snapshots

Market Analytics

Table 29: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC

Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC

Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Asia-Pacific: Rapid Urbanization Creates Need for ITS

Lack of Interregional Cooperation in Asia-Pacific: A Hurdle to

ITS Adoption

Fiber Optic Cables-based Connectivity to Support ITS Services

Fostering ITS Experts for Proper Implementation and Operations

Need for Global ITS Reference Model and National Master Plans

Focus on Public-Private Coordination to Build ITS Capacity

Australia: A Well Developed ITS Market

ITS Australia

SCATS

Hong Kong: An Overview of ITS Market

History

Objectives of ITS Project

The Key ITS Solutions

India: A Potential Market

Government-Backed Projects Promote the Use of ITS

Tackling Urban Traffic Woes with ATIS

Brazil: Largest Transportation Network in Latin America

Market Snapshots

The Middle East: Transport Authorities Embrace ITS to Manage

Congestion and Reduce Accidents

Growing Awareness and Success of Existing Projects to Set Tone

for a Brighter Future

Road User Charging Abets ITS Projects in the Region

ITS Market to Surge in the UAE

Market Snapshots

Market Analytics

Table 33: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC

Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 34: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 112

