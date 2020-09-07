New York, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379577/?utm_source=GNW
The market also stands to benefit from the growing focus shed on ITS, as an important tool to reduce carbon footprint of the transportation industry. With 27% share in global CO2 emissions, transportation remains a major area for reductions. Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) through higher efficiency hold the promise to reduce CO2 emissions. Smart traffic lights and optimized traffic flow mean lower emissions due to congestions. Smart and shared mobility results in higher utilization per vehicle and lower volumes of vehicles on road. Automated and connected driving significantly enhances fuel efficiency and reduces tailpipe emissions. Eco-driving support; eco-routing; truck platooning; smart parking, all enabled by ITS have the potential to reduce emissions. Electronic toll collection systems (ETC), a part of ITS, will also help bring in sizable improvements in automotive emissions and fuel consumption. ITS will play a key role in the safety of autonomous vehicles in the coming decade. Several factors will drive artificial intelligence’s (AI) adoption in ITS including the ability to solve several challenges that currently elude answers. Smart mobile applications will emerge to revolutionize ITS. 5G will finally provide the building blocks needed to create a reliable vehicular Ad Hoc network and delivery of collaborative vehicular network services.
Growing investments by governments across the world for building smart cities is poised to benefit the market as intelligent transportation network forms the building block of smart city projects. Benefits of ITS enabled well planned and efficiently managed transport network include improved quality of urban life; reduced fuel usage; reduction in travel time; reduced congestion; economic benefits associated with proper movement of people, goods and services; greater adherence and compliance to traffic regulations; effective management of parking spaces; reduced infrastructure damage; improved traffic safety and reduced risk of collisions; improved air quality and reduced emissions; ability to accommodate more motor vehicles per kilometer of road; and ability to provide accurate passenger information in real-time for a more satisfying travel experience. The United States represents the largest market worldwide supported by robust plans for the deployment of ITS enabled electronic toll collection (ETC) systems in the country as a tool for funding transportation projects. China ranks as the fastest growing market led by the country’s unwavering focus on developing and modernizing the domestic transportation sector; rapid rise of connected transport and internet-based travel services and the resulting developments in V2V and V2I technologies. The country continues to invest millions of dollars each year in ITS to battle carbon emissions and vehicle population growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379577/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS): Product Profile
ITS: An Introduction
ITS Integration
Enabling Technologies
Different Phases of ITS Application
Segment Overview
Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS)
Electronic Toll Collection Systems
Other Intelligent Transportation Systems
Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS)
Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems
Advanced Vehicle Information Systems (AVIS)
Understanding Load Tracking System
In Vehicle Intelligent Transportation Systems: A Complimentary
Review
Passenger Vehicle Applications
Commercial Vehicle Applications
Adopting Alliance as a Growth Strategy
Outlook
Intelligent Transportation Systems: Empowering the Real Modern
Day Transport Infrastructure
Rationale behind Installation of ITS
Key ITS Capabilities in a Capsule
Enhancing Efficiency & Economy of Transport Systems
Ensuring Safety & Security
Key Result Areas of ITS in Ensuring Safety
Internet, X Ray and DSRC: The Key ITS Enablers
A Disparate Market
Market Scenario
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors for ITS Market
World ITS Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019 & 2025
Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the ITS Market
World ITS Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues)
for 2018-2025
Competitive Landscape
Transportation Management Systems Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019
Transportation Software Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019
Select Industry Activities/Developments for 2017-2019
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Citilog SA (France)
Conduent Business Services, LLC (USA)
Cubic Corporation (USA)
Denso Corporation (Japan)
EFKON AG (Austria)
emovis (France)
FLIR Systems, Inc. (USA)
Hitachi Vantara Corporation (USA)
IBM Corporation (USA)
Image Sensing Systems Inc. (USA)
INIT Innovation in Traffic Systems SE (Germany)
Intelight Inc. (USA)
Iteris, Inc. (USA)
ItraMAS Corporation Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)
LeddarTech Inc. (Canada)
Q-Free ASA (Norway)
Sanef ITS Technologies (France)
Siemens AG (Germany)
SpeedInfo, Inc. (USA)
SWARCO AG (Germany)
Telenav, Inc. (USA)
TransCore Holdings, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000,
2020 & 2050
Continued Rise in Vehicular Traffic and Need to Regulate
Traffic Flow: A Business Case for ITS Investments
Vehicular Population Worldwide: Number of Vehicles in Millions
for Years 2015, 2025 & 2040
Growing Number of Road Accidents and Need to Ensure on-Road
Safety to Commuters Drives Business Case for ITS
Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region
for the Years 2017 & 2030
Increasing Number of Mega Cities: A Key Driver
Global Distribution of Cities by Type (2015 & 2030): Percentage
Breakdown of Number of Cities by Type
Global Urban Population Distribution by City Type (2015 & 2030):
Percentage Breakdown of Population by Type
Growing Smart City Market to Drive Demand for ITS
Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020)
Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)
Capabilities to Improve Logistics Drives Adoption of ITS
Major Innovations in Smart Transportation
Smart Parking and Traffic Management: The Future of Urban
Mobility in Countries across the World
Growing Use of IaaS Platform
Transformational Role of IoT Expands Application Areas
Public-Private Collaborations Support ITS Development
Private Sector Purchases Set to Increase
Government Policy Vis-à-vis ITS Projects - Critical for ITS
Implementations
The Secret of Success of ITS Projects Lies in ?Concept Selling?
Technology Developments Boost Market Prospects for ITS
Integration of ITS with Cellular Technology
Convergence of ITS With Mobile Communications: A Major Trend
Dynamic Roadside Signs for Providing Information about Truck
Parking Space Availability
Super Intelligent Transport Systems - A New Technology on the
Horizon
Emerging Technologies Come to the Fore
Wireless Communications
Floating Cellular Data/ Floating Car Data
Video Vehicle Detection
Sensing Technologies
Inductive Loop Detection
Bluetooth Detection
Satellite-Based Truck-Tracking System
Interoperability Issues Gain Attention
Key Objective Areas of the Common Standards
Growing Data Volumes to Drive Use of Data Analytics in ITS
Tolling as Means to Reduce Road Congestion & Vehicular
Pollution Drives Demand for ETC Systems
Positive Outlook for ETC Systems Market
Growing Popularity of Road User Charging Brightens Market
Prospects for ETC
Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution
at Toll Plazas to Drive Demand for ETC Systems
Innovation & Market Differentiation - Key Determinants for
Success of ETC Projects
Lower Operational Costs of ETC Systems Enable Increased Acceptance
Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems
Cooperative ITS Promises to Change the Face of Urban
Transportation
Europe Remains at the Forefront of C-ITS Efforts Worldwide
ATMS Witness Greater Adoption in Mega-Cities
Regional Differences in ITS Services Adoption Persist: A Note
on Evolution
Vehicle-to-Everything Gains Notable Attention to Alleviate
Traffic Concerns
GSMA Issues Guidelines for Spectrum Considerations in ITS
Growing Adoption of Road Safety Cameras
Key Issues to Reckon with
Low Awareness Levels on Benefits of ITS
Questions over ITS Interoperability
Myths about Red Light Cameras Limits its Adoption
Privacy Issues
Use of Big Data Applications Raises Privacy Concerns
Implications of Open Data in Designing ITS Services
Open Data-based Seoul Bus Application
Role of Master Plans and Common Standards
Using Open/Big Data to Improve ITS Services
Protection for ITS Vital to Prevent Cyber Attacks
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for ATMS by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for ATMS by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for ETC Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for ETC Systems by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
The Federal Government & ITS
US Federal Government: Primary Supporter of ITS
Budgetary Constraints of the Federal Government
Equipping Vehicles with Intelligent Vehicle Technology
ITS Integration
Standardization & Privacy Issues
Privacy Issue
ITS Application in the US
US Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) by Application (%
Share): 2020 Vs. 2025
ITS Application in Rural Areas
ITS to the Rescue of Commercial Vehicles
Traveler Information
Associations, Groups/Bodies & Acts
ITSA: Intelligent Transportation Society of America
US: Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act
Safe, Accountable, Flexible, Efficient Transportation Equity
Act: A Legacy for Users (SAFETEA-LU)
Transportation Equity Act (TEA-21)
Transportation Reauthorization Bill
SMART Technologies for Communities Act
State Agencies Embrace Intelligent Transportation Systems for
Traffic Improvement
New Cities Eye Better Traffic and Parking Management with ITS
Variable Traffic Signs to Enable Smart Traffic Management
Tolling As a Strategy to Fund Transport Infrastructure Spending
to Benefit the ETC Market
Scope for Further Increase in Tolling: To Benefit ETC Systems
Central Ohio Transport Authority - ITS Plans and Strategies
COTA?s Long-Term ITS Plans
E ZPass: A Key ETC System in Use
Working of E ZPass System
PrePass Plus Implemented in Ohio
Key Statistics
US Toll Collection by Mode (2011 & 2019): Percentage Breakdown
of Toll Collection for Cash, ETC and Others
Market Snapshots
Market Analytics
Table 9: USA Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC Systems and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 10: USA 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent Transportation
Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Awakening Governmental Support to ITS Projects
Application of Intelligent Transportation Systems for Elderly/
Disabled Travelers
General Recommendations
User Convenience in Public Transport
Low-Cost Means for Disabled
Market Snapshots
Market Analytics
Table 11: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC Systems and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 12: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years
2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Background
Steps Towards Deployment of ITS
Market Snapshots
Table 13: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC Systems and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years
2020 & 2027
CHINA
China Embarks on Significant ITS Deployments
Evolving Chinese ITS Sector
Advanced and Innovative Systems/Devices Penetrate the Market
Opportunities for ETC On the Roll In China
Market Snapshots
Market Analytics
Table 15: China Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC Systems and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 16: China 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years
2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Snapshots
Europe Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) by Application
(% Share): 2020 Vs. 2025
ITS Finds Place in the EU?s Multi-Million Euro Trans-European
Infrastructure Project
Intelligent Transport Solutions for Public Transport
Innovative Initiatives Come to the Fore
ITS Action Plan (Action Plan for the Deployment of Intelligent
Transport Systems)
The ITS Directive (2010/40/EU)
Ertico
EU Embarks on C-ITS
Advanced Traffic Management Systems to Tackle Rising Traffic
Congestion in Western Europe
Tolling: A Key Source of Additional Finances for Governments in
Europe
Governments? Concern on Rising Pollution Spurs Use of RUC Systems
Telematics-based RUC Systems Draw Attention
Market Snapshots
Market Analytics
Table 17: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 18: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC Systems and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years
2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 21: France Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC Systems and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 22: France 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years
2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 23: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC Systems and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 24: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years
2020 & 2027
ITALY
An Insight into ITS Implementation
Table 25: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC Systems and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years
2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: UK Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC Systems and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 28: UK 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent Transportation
Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Austria: ITS Still in Early Stages
Bulgaria: Challenges Abound in ITS Deployment
Existing Strengths and Opportunities Augur Well for Future
Deployments
Greece: Economic Duress Hinders ITS Adoption
Strong Experience and Expertise Promise Brighter Future
Hungary: ITS Well Entrenched in Transportation Systems, Offers
Base for Future Growth
Netherlands: Investment Pour in for ITS Market
Netherlands Eyes C-ITS Implementation
Romania: Yet to Take Off in ITS Implementation
Market Snapshots
Market Analytics
Table 29: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC
Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 30: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years
2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC
Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years
2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Asia-Pacific: Rapid Urbanization Creates Need for ITS
Lack of Interregional Cooperation in Asia-Pacific: A Hurdle to
ITS Adoption
Fiber Optic Cables-based Connectivity to Support ITS Services
Fostering ITS Experts for Proper Implementation and Operations
Need for Global ITS Reference Model and National Master Plans
Focus on Public-Private Coordination to Build ITS Capacity
Australia: A Well Developed ITS Market
ITS Australia
SCATS
Hong Kong: An Overview of ITS Market
History
Objectives of ITS Project
The Key ITS Solutions
India: A Potential Market
Government-Backed Projects Promote the Use of ITS
Tackling Urban Traffic Woes with ATIS
Brazil: Largest Transportation Network in Latin America
Market Snapshots
The Middle East: Transport Authorities Embrace ITS to Manage
Congestion and Reduce Accidents
Growing Awareness and Success of Existing Projects to Set Tone
for a Brighter Future
Road User Charging Abets ITS Projects in the Region
ITS Market to Surge in the UAE
Market Snapshots
Market Analytics
Table 33: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - ATMS, ETC
Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 34: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for ATMS, ETC Systems and Other Types for the Years
2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 112
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379577/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: