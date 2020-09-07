New York, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global e-Clinical Trial Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336788/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. EDC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the RTSM segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
The e-Clinical Trial Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
CTMS Segment to Record 10.4% CAGR
In the global CTMS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$971 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 175-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
A Prelude
Cost-Containment: An Important Factor Increasing the Uptake of
e-Clinical Trial Technologies
Global Market Overview
Outsourcing of Clinical Studies to Developing Countries
Benefits Market
Globalization Boosts e-Clinical Trials Market
Key Challenges for e-Clinical Trials
Role of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) in Clinical
Activity
Global Competitor Market Shares
e-Clinical Trial Technologies Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities
Pharmaceutical Firms and CROs to Drive Adoption Rate
Rise in Clinical Trial Complexities Propels e-Clinical Trial
Technologies Demand
CROs - The Targeted Customers for e-Clinical Trial Technologies
Increased Importance of e-Clinical Integration
Big Data and Patient Centricity: Areas to Increase Focus Upon
Esource Documentation Witnesses Increased Traction
Increased Adoption of electronic Trial Master File (eTMFs)
Risk-Based Monitoring Witnesses New Modifications
Growing Implementation of e-Consent
Increased Investments in Virtual Clinical Trials
Open Source - Emerging Solutions in Clinical Trials Domain
Mobile Technologies to Help Trial Operators in Tackling Challenges
Smartphones & Tablets: The New Age ePRO Devices
