ZURICH, Switzerland, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss based startup Ideaology has recently provided the public with a development update. They have announced that their platform’s prototype, named Active Idea, is in the last stages of development and is scheduled to launch on October 1st, the date that their ICO pre-sale starts.

The team at Ideaology firmly wanted to have the prototype ready, before the start of the ICO, so that anyone interested in investing can see and imagine exactly what the final product will be like.

The prototype of the platform will serve as a means to demonstrate its capabilities and functions to potential users and investors. These range from idea launching, crowdfunding and project growth to freelance work and a digital asset market on the same platform.

Prior to the announcement of the prototype launch, Ideaology’s co-founder Amar Kovačević invited the public to a sneak-peek reveal of an early stage of the prototype ( Active Idea ) in his Thrive Global interview.

Next step: Beta Version

The first version of the fully functional platform available for user registration and testing is planned for December 2020, along with the pre - ICO stage of crowdfunding. Pre-registration for the beta version of Ideaology will be possible on the prototype Active Idea, launching 1st October. Along with the pre-registration, the prototype will include a feedback form for users to leave comments, critiques and ideas for future improvement of the platform.

About Ideaology

Ideaology is a project which will harness the amazing potential of blockchain technology to create a versatile platform with a diverse community of people and enterprises cooperating to develop great ideas and solutions into successful businesses. The platform will create an ecosystem in which everyone involved benefits from each other.

Link to the website: https://www.ideaology.io

Link to Prototype: http://activeidea.com/

