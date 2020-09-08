New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Titrators (Automatic and Manual) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098416/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Coulometric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$291.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Volumetric segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $95.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Titrators (Automatic and Manual) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$95.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$105.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.



Other Product Segments Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR



In the global Other Product Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$60.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$73.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$68.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 173-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cosa Xentaur

Csc Scientific Company

Dkk-Toa Corporation

Hach Company

Hanna Instruments Inc.

Hiranuma Sangyo Co. Ltd.

Hirschmann Laborgeräte Gmbh & Co. Kg

Jinan Hanon Instruments Co. Ltd.

Kyoto Electronics Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Metrohm Ag

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Milliporesigma

Mitsubishi Chemical Analytech Co. Ltd.

Photovolt Instruments Inc.

Si Analytics Gmbh

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Xylem







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Titrators - An Important Analytical Instrument

Top Features Customers Seek While Purchasing Titrators

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

Global Competitor Market Shares

Titrators (Automatic and Manual) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Product Innovations Drive Market Growth

Automated Titration Systems Gain Wide Acceptance

Smart Titration Systems to Improve Lab Data Management

Replacement Sales Dominate the Market

Instrument Versatility Gains Prominence in Titrators Market

Food & Beverage Testing: A Major End-Use Industry for Titration

U.S. FDA Classification of Acid Foods

Titrators Vital for Quality Control Analysis in Beverage

Manufacturing

Beverage Analysis - Standards and Methods

Rising Demand for Dairy Products Supports Market Growth

Drug Safety - A Significant Growth Driver for Titration

Select USP (United States Pharmacopeia) Parameters and Testing

Methods

Environmental Analysis - A Major Market for Titration

Standard Compliant Water Analysis Techniques

Large Volume of Quality Tests in Oil and Petrochemical Industry-

An Opportunity for Titrators Market

International Standards on Petrochemical and Biofuel Analysis

with Compliant Methods of Analysis

Biodiesel?s Emergence as Alternative to Conventional Fuel to

Promote Use of Titration

Select Parameters for Biodiesel Analysis and Techniques as per

Regulatory Compliance

Bioethanol Analysis Parameters and Methods



