The Global Top 50 Reports for the Consumer Durables & Apparel Industry analysis contains a comprehensive report for each of the top 50 companies in the industry (ranked by sales or revenue).
These fundamental data reports are derived from the Worldscope Database which covers over 98% of the world's market capitalization and represents the leading public companies in over 100 countries. The proprietary Quality Rating - a measure of corporate risk - is assigned to each company.
Product Features:
The following description applies to each of the 50 company reports that are included in the Top 50 product
Quantitative analyses of financial statements (Income Statement, Balance Sheet and Sources of Capital), extensive ratio tables (Accounting, Asset Utilization, Employee Efficiency, Fixed Charges Coverage, Leverage Analysis, Liquidity Analysis, Per-share Data and Profitability Analysis) and proprietary Quality Rating analyses tables. The Quality Rating - a measure of corporate risk - examines the liquidity of the stock, and the financial strength, profitability and corporate growth characteristics of the corporation.
There is a textual comparative business analysis of the financial results (i.e. sales, company valuations and financial position) of the company and several of its peers. Also included are: company description, recent stock performance, profitability analysis, dividend analysis, and key data Items (ticker, major industry, sub-industry, employees, share type, market capitalization, total shares outstanding and number of closely held shares). Additional research includes tables with up to 10-years of history of computed ratios, sales, earnings, and security prices.
Also included, as part of each company report, are extensive industry average reports for financial statements and key ratio reports to which the company results can be compared.
Key Topics Covered:
