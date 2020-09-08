New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biotechnology Instrumentation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090668/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Immunoassay Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$21.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the DNA Sequencing Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR



The Biotechnology Instrumentation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Mass Spectrometry Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR



In the global Mass Spectrometry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 233-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bruker Corporation

GE HealthCare (UK)

Gilson Inc.

Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

Illumina Inc.

Lonza Group AG

PerkinElmer Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090668/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Biotechnology Tools - Driven by Advancements

Recent Market Activity

Global Market Analysis

Factors Sustaining Market Growth

Factors Restraining Growth

Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biotechnology Instrumentation Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Bruker Corporation (USA)

GE HealthCare (UK)

Gilson, Inc. (USA)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (USA)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. (Japan)

Illumina, Inc. (USA)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Shimadzu Corp. (Japan)

Siemens Healthineers (USA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Waters Corp. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

DNA Sequencing

Future Diagnostic Applications of DNA Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies Drive the Momentum

Liquid Chromatography

Growth in New Application Markets

HPLC Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Innovative HPLC Products Inject New Growth

Ultra-High Pressure Liquid Chromatography

MS Systems with UHPLC

Advancements in HPLC Columns

Electrophoresis Systems

Capillary Gel Electrophoresis - Gains Prominence

Product Innovations Sustain Sales

Immunoassay Instruments

Growth Opportunities and Areas

Automated Multiplexing Platforms Present Growth Opportunities

Radioimmunoassay Systems Lose Ground

Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Gain Demand

Mass Spectrometry

Technological Developments and Expanding End-Use Applications

to Bolster Growth

A Review for Select MS Technologies

Portability: A Major Driving Force for MS Systems Market

Nanotube Coating to Enable Miniaturization in Mass Spectrometers

High Prices of MS Systems Hold Down Sales Growth

Purpose-Built Mass Spectrometers to Transform Personalized

Medicine

Lack of Suitable Software and Diversity of MS Systems - A Major

Challenge

Smaller Clinical Laboratories Continue to Shy Away from Mass

Spectrometers

Microarrays

Protein Biochips - Set for Robust Expansion

Lab-on-a-Chip: Fusion of Nanotechnology & Genetic Engineering

Advancements in Biochip Technology

Biochip Technology Boosts Personalized Medicine

Biochip Technology Spreads beyond Pharma Industry

Data on Specificity of Effect Drives Use of Microarrays in

Cosmetics and Personal Healthcare

Laboratory Automation

Technology Sets the Momentum for Microplate Reader Market

Growing Options in Multimode Microplate Readers



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Biotechnology Instrumentation Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Biotechnology Instrumentation Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Immunoassay Systems (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Immunoassay Systems (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Immunoassay Systems (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: DNA Sequencing Systems (Product Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: DNA Sequencing Systems (Product Segment) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: DNA Sequencing Systems (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Mass Spectrometry (Product Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Mass Spectrometry (Product Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Mass Spectrometry (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: MicroArrays (Product Segment) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: MicroArrays (Product Segment) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: MicroArrays (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Liquid Chromatography Systems (Product Segment) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Liquid Chromatography Systems (Product Segment)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2012 to 2019



Table 18: Liquid Chromatography Systems (Product Segment)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Laboratory Automation (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Laboratory Automation (Product Segment) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Laboratory Automation (Product Segment) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 22: Electrophoresis Systems (Product Segment) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Electrophoresis Systems (Product Segment) Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Electrophoresis Systems (Product Segment) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Biotechnology Instrumentation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 29: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market in the United

States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Biotechnology Instrumentation Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Biotechnology Instrumentation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Biotechnology Instrumentation Historic

Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 33: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Biotechnology Instrumentation:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Biotechnology Instrumentation Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Biotechnology Instrumentation Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Biotechnology Instrumentation Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: European Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: European Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European Biotechnology Instrumentation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 44: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: European Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 46: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market in France by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: French Biotechnology Instrumentation Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 48: French Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 49: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: German Biotechnology Instrumentation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 51: German Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 52: Italian Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: Biotechnology Instrumentation Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 54: Italian Biotechnology Instrumentation Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Biotechnology

Instrumentation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: United Kingdom Biotechnology Instrumentation Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Biotechnology Instrumentation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 59: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Rest of Europe Biotechnology Instrumentation Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Biotechnology Instrumentation Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Biotechnology Instrumentation Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 64: Rest of World Biotechnology Instrumentation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 65: Rest of World Biotechnology Instrumentation Historic

Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 66: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 131

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090668/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001