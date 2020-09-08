New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biotechnology Instrumentation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090668/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Immunoassay Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$21.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the DNA Sequencing Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The Biotechnology Instrumentation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Mass Spectrometry Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR
In the global Mass Spectrometry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 233-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Biotechnology Tools - Driven by Advancements
Recent Market Activity
Global Market Analysis
Factors Sustaining Market Growth
Factors Restraining Growth
Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities
Global Competitor Market Shares
Biotechnology Instrumentation Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Bruker Corporation (USA)
GE HealthCare (UK)
Gilson, Inc. (USA)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (USA)
Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. (Japan)
Illumina, Inc. (USA)
Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)
Shimadzu Corp. (Japan)
Siemens Healthineers (USA)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Waters Corp. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
DNA Sequencing
Future Diagnostic Applications of DNA Sequencing
Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies Drive the Momentum
Liquid Chromatography
Growth in New Application Markets
HPLC Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Innovative HPLC Products Inject New Growth
Ultra-High Pressure Liquid Chromatography
MS Systems with UHPLC
Advancements in HPLC Columns
Electrophoresis Systems
Capillary Gel Electrophoresis - Gains Prominence
Product Innovations Sustain Sales
Immunoassay Instruments
Growth Opportunities and Areas
Automated Multiplexing Platforms Present Growth Opportunities
Radioimmunoassay Systems Lose Ground
Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Gain Demand
Mass Spectrometry
Technological Developments and Expanding End-Use Applications
to Bolster Growth
A Review for Select MS Technologies
Portability: A Major Driving Force for MS Systems Market
Nanotube Coating to Enable Miniaturization in Mass Spectrometers
High Prices of MS Systems Hold Down Sales Growth
Purpose-Built Mass Spectrometers to Transform Personalized
Medicine
Lack of Suitable Software and Diversity of MS Systems - A Major
Challenge
Smaller Clinical Laboratories Continue to Shy Away from Mass
Spectrometers
Microarrays
Protein Biochips - Set for Robust Expansion
Lab-on-a-Chip: Fusion of Nanotechnology & Genetic Engineering
Advancements in Biochip Technology
Biochip Technology Boosts Personalized Medicine
Biochip Technology Spreads beyond Pharma Industry
Data on Specificity of Effect Drives Use of Microarrays in
Cosmetics and Personal Healthcare
Laboratory Automation
Technology Sets the Momentum for Microplate Reader Market
Growing Options in Multimode Microplate Readers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Biotechnology Instrumentation Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Biotechnology Instrumentation Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Immunoassay Systems (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Immunoassay Systems (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Immunoassay Systems (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: DNA Sequencing Systems (Product Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: DNA Sequencing Systems (Product Segment) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: DNA Sequencing Systems (Product Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Mass Spectrometry (Product Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Mass Spectrometry (Product Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Mass Spectrometry (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: MicroArrays (Product Segment) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: MicroArrays (Product Segment) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: MicroArrays (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Liquid Chromatography Systems (Product Segment) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Liquid Chromatography Systems (Product Segment)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2012 to 2019
Table 18: Liquid Chromatography Systems (Product Segment)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Laboratory Automation (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Laboratory Automation (Product Segment) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Laboratory Automation (Product Segment) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 22: Electrophoresis Systems (Product Segment) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Electrophoresis Systems (Product Segment) Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Electrophoresis Systems (Product Segment) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Biotechnology Instrumentation Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 29: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market in the United
States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Biotechnology Instrumentation Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Biotechnology Instrumentation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Biotechnology Instrumentation Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 33: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Biotechnology Instrumentation:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Biotechnology Instrumentation Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Biotechnology Instrumentation Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Biotechnology Instrumentation Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: European Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Biotechnology Instrumentation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 44: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: European Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 46: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market in France by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: French Biotechnology Instrumentation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 48: French Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 49: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: German Biotechnology Instrumentation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 51: German Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 52: Italian Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: Biotechnology Instrumentation Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 54: Italian Biotechnology Instrumentation Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Biotechnology
Instrumentation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: United Kingdom Biotechnology Instrumentation Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Biotechnology Instrumentation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 59: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Rest of Europe Biotechnology Instrumentation Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market in Asia-Pacific
by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Biotechnology Instrumentation Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Biotechnology Instrumentation Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 64: Rest of World Biotechnology Instrumentation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 65: Rest of World Biotechnology Instrumentation Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 66: Biotechnology Instrumentation Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 131
