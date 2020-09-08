Karen Rúnarsdóttir has been appointed as Skeljungur’s new Head of Consumer Sales. Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO, has led the Consumer Sales Division in recent year, but Karen will now take over and become a part of the executive management of Skeljungur.

Karen has extensive experience in the consumer market, having recently worked as head of digital solutions and marketing at Lyfja pharmaceutical chain. Previously, her work has included posts as head of marketing at Krónan food market chain, managing director of Zara in Iceland and a position at Íslandsbanki. Karen has a B.Sc. degree in business administration from the University of Iceland.

Árni Pétur Jónsson, Skeljungur CEO:

“I am very pleased to have Karen on our team, and I am convinced that her strengths and experience will significantly reinforce our company in the consumer market. Skeljungur has recently been taking larger steps in that market, and it is time for us to add a powerful member to our team to lead our Consumer Sales Division. I will therefore step down as the head of that division and concentrate on my work as Chief Executive Officer of the Group. Karen is an important member of our management board and will extend the range of our experience. I welcome Karen to Skeljungur’s management team.”

For further information, please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO fjarfestar@skeljungur.is.

