Dublin, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software-Defined Data Center Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Type (Software-Defined Compute, Software-Defined Storage, and Software-Defined Data Center Networking), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global SDDC market is estimated to be USD 43,719 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 1,20,317 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.
The need for modernizing IT infrastructure to achieve agility, scalability, and flexibility at scale to drive the growth of the SDDC market.
The Software-Defined Data Center(SDDC) market is expected to grow at a fast pace, owing to the growing need for enhancing infrastructure resiliency and service uptime, cost benefits associated with network automation and reduced energy usage, and reduced dependency on legacy hardware and hardware vendors. In addition to this, the growing adoption of multi-cloud strategy across organizations to reap both scalability and security benefits further adds to the growth.
The hardware segment to hold a larger market size in 2020.
The hardware segment is projected to contribute majorly to the market, while the services segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This growth these segments are supported by the rising installations of new SDDCs that require underlying servers for enabling proper facility functionality along with the growing need for upgrades and maintenance of existing solutions.
By vertical, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)industry to register the largest market size during the forecast period.
The BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market size in the SDDC market. With rising volumes of data across the BFSI vertical, the need to improve the operational efficiency, productivity, and security while efficiently managing the data has increased drastically. As a result, organizations are keen to implement automated and flexible data center solutions.
Asia Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The APAC SDDC market is experiencing slashing IT budgets and the growing data traffic across organizations, which is encouraging the organizations in the region to adopt SDDC solutions for streamlining their operational processes. The growing focus of regional government on smart city initiatives, the proliferation of cloud services, growing businesses, and associated operations are expected to increase the use of SDDC solutions in this region. The major countries to witness high growth rates in this region include Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Japan, and China among others.
