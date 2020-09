Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK Municipal Bonds





 Aggregate Auction date 2020-09-08 Maturity 2024 Tendered volume, mln SEK 750 +/- 750 Volume offered, mln SEK 0 Volume bought, mln SEK 0 Number of bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0 Credit Class 1 Maturity, Quarter Q1 Maturity, Quarter Q2 Maturity, Quarter Q3 Maturity, Quarter Q4 Volume Offered, mln SEK 0 Volume Offered, mln SEK 0 Volume Offered, mln SEK 0 Volume Offered, mln SEK 0 Volume bought, mln SEK 0 Volume bought, mln SEK 0 Volume bought, mln SEK 0 Volume bought, mln SEK 0 Number of bids 0 Number of bids 0 Number of bids 0 Number of bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0 Average yield - Average yield - Average yield - Average yield - Lowest accepted yield - Lowest accepted yield - Lowest accepted yield - Lowest accepted yield - Highest yield - Highest yield - Highest yield - Highest yield - % accepted at lowest yield - % accepted at lowest yield - % accepted at lowest yield - % accepted at lowest yield - Credit Class 2 Maturity, Quarter Q1 Maturity, Quarter Q2 Maturity, Quarter Q3 Maturity, Quarter Q4 Volume Offered, mln SEK 0 Volume Offered, mln SEK 0 Volume Offered, mln SEK 0 Volume Offered, mln SEK 0 Volume bought, mln SEK 0 Volume bought, mln SEK 0 Volume bought, mln SEK 0 Volume bought, mln SEK 0 Number of bids 0 Number of bids 0 Number of bids 0 Number of bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0 Average yield - Average yield - Average yield - Average yield - Lowest accepted yield - Lowest accepted yield - Lowest accepted yield - Lowest accepted yield - Highest yield - Highest yield - Highest yield - Highest yield - % accepted at lowest yield - % accepted at lowest yield - % accepted at lowest yield - % accepted at lowest yield -