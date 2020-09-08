New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Device Management Market by Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Operating System, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05370350/?utm_source=GNW

3 billion in 2020 to USD 15.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.6% during the forecast period. The increasing mobile workforce and adoption of BYOD programs within enterprises to improve their workforce productivity, thus allowing employees to work from anywhere, at any time, and using any device to access corporate data on the go has boost the demand for MDM solutions. In addition to this, proliferation of new mobile devices in the market drives the implementation of mobile device management solutions in regions.



By organization size,large enterprisessegment to account for alargestmarket size duringthe forecast period

Byorganization size,large enterprises segment is expected to record at the largest market size during the forecast period.Large enterprises have various departments and a decentralized workforce.



They often have sensitive data that needs to be protected from external threats.These companies have significant security budgets and deploy more sophisticated MDM solutions.



The ubiquitous accessibility to corporate data and applications through mobile devices integrated over corporate networks has extensively leveraged businesses for organizations.Large enterprises are already leveraging the capabilities of MDM solutions to power their business operations and improve employees’ productivity, which helps them concentrate more on different business areas and drive higher business revenue.



MDM solutions are also helping large enterprises in managing, controlling, and securing many mobile devices at one go. The use of smartphones and tablets to access business applications has become a common practice in large enterprises.



Byoperating system,Andriodsegment toholdthe largest market size during the forecast period

Android is an open-source OS based on a modified version of the Linux kernel.Android is developed and maintained by Google.



It offers a free and publicly available software kit for application development that consists of tools, documents, and emulators necessary for the development of new applications in Java.As individual developers can generate revenue by posting an application on Google Play Store, many developers are developing new and innovative applications for the Android OS and deploying them on Google Play.



People are expected to prefer the Android OS in the future, owing to its rich application ecosystem.

• By region,Asia Pacificto grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The market in the Asia Pacific (APAC)is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The constant economic growth, increasing the young workforce, and the usage of tablets and smartphones for business purposes will lead toward the adaptation of enterprise mobility solutions to meet the growing demands of securing and protecting critical data.



The dependence on the BYOD trend is expected to be an emerging one in India, as the country is home to several mid-sized and large enterprises that have enabled employees to carry their own devices in office campuses.The rise in digitalization has also led to concerns related to hacking and data security threats.



Countries such as Japan have increased efforts for deploying MDM solutions on each vertical, thus ensuring the regularity and security of data. Various vendors in mobility management have been taking efforts in entering partnerships with the government to offer products to small and large enterprises.



Research Coverage

The mobile device managementmarketis segmented intoMobile device managementMarketComponent (Solutions and Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Operating System, Vertical, and Regions .A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new serviceand product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations;business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the mobile device managementmarket.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report would help the market leaders and new entrants in the following ways:

• It comprehensively segments the mobile device managementmarket and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across different regions.

• It would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

• It would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market. The competitive landscape section includes a competitor ecosystem, new service developments, partnerships, and acquisitions.

