1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $483.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR



The Molecular Cytogenetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$483.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$713.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



Software & Services Segment to Record 6.9% CAGR



In the global Software & Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$225.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$348 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$431.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 468-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Molecular

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Applied Spectral Imaging

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cytognomix Inc.

CytoTest Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Oxford Gene Technology

PerkinElmer Inc.

SciGene Corporation

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies: An Introductory Prelude

Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Cytogenetics Technologies

Uptrend in Life Sciences R&D and Healthcare Spending Creates

Fertile Environment

Northbound Trajectory in Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel

Opportunities

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions

Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

Global Competitor Market Shares

Molecular Cytogenetics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Critical Importance of Molecular Biology in Laboratory

Processes: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

Advanced Molecular Biology Techniques Broaden the Scope of

Cytogenetics Technologies

Array-based Technologies: Largest & Fastest Growing Market Segment

Array-based CGH to Emerge as First Line Test for Clinical

Diagnosis of Chromosomal Anomalies

Molecular Cytogenetics Find Increasing Penetration in Clinical

Pathological Testing

Enhanced AP LIS: A Must to Keep Pace with Advancing Molecular

Cytogenetic Testing

Despite Proliferation of Array-based Methods, FISH Technology

Continues to Find Favor

Next-Gen Sequencing Seeks Role in Cytogenetics Processes

Molecular Cytogenetics Greatly Benefit Cancer Prognosis

Increasing Significance of Cytogenetic Analysis in Genetic

Disease Diagnosis

Proven Efficacy in Nucleic Acid Diagnostics Favors Market Growth

Expanding Role of Molecular Cytogenetics in Personalized Medicine

Demographics Spell Growth Opportunities



