Dublin, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diameter Signaling Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering (Hardware, Software & Solutions), Hardware Type (Process Systems, Analysis Systems), Connectivity Technology (3G, 4G, 5G), Applications, Standard Protocol and Region-Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The overall Diameter signaling market was valued at USD 1,109 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,664 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 and 2025.



Diameter signaling market to exhibit significant growth potential from 2020 to 2025

The market growth is driven by the increasing number of smartphone users and network subscribers, rising adoption of IoT devices for more effective communications, and escalating need for high-speed and large network coverage.

4G Connectivity Technology segment to account for the largest share in the global diameter signaling market

4G is expected to continue to account for the largest share of the Diameter signaling market as 4G subscriptions are overtaking 3G due to its higher internet speed and better functionality. The mobile technology has evolved to meet customer expectations in terms of high-speed connectivity and the ability to connect more devices. Mobile carriers are upgrading their core networks to serve customers in a better way. 4G connectivity also supports innovative technologies that are associated with the Internet of Things.

Software & Solutions segment to account for the largest share offering for the global diameter signaling market

The leading position of the software & solutions segment is attributed to the increasing awareness about the importance of signaling software implementation in communication networks to ensure high-speed and large network coverage and improve signaling network scalability, protocol interworking, and traffic management.

5G Connectivity technology to register the highest CAGR in global diameter signaling market

5G is the fifth-generation cellular network and is gaining traction with China and the United States as leading markets. According to Chinese telecom companies, the country witnessed more than 17 million subscribers until April 2020. In the US, four major telecom operators including AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile have started providing 5G services. With the evolution of 5G, mobile data traffic will grow. The speed at which 5G networks are deployed and adopted is much faster than that of 4G networks. According to the latest report by Ericson, by the end of 2025, 2.8 billion population is expected to have 5G subscriptions.

Companies offering diameter signaling products have unified the 5G-based HHTP/2 protocols for transmitting data in 5G networks.

APAC to account for the highest share of diameter signaling market in 2019

APAC would be the fastest-growing market, mainly due to the growing number of smartphone users and 4G subscribers. Additionally, major players in the Diameter signaling market, such as Huawei, are engaged in R&D activities, investments, partnerships with regards to new communication technologies. In-depth interviews were conducted with C-level executives, managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the diameter signaling market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Diameter Signaling Market

4.2 Market, by Connectivity Technology

4.3 Market, by Offering

4.4 Market, by Hardware Type

4.5 Market in APAC, by Connectivity Technology and Country

4.6 Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Mobile Data Traffic Due to Rapid Proliferation of Smart Connected Devices

5.2.1.2 Escalated need for Diameter Signaling with Emergence of New Uses Cases of LTE Networks

5.2.1.3 Strong Inclination of Customers Toward Advanced and Personalized Services Demands Improved Signaling Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing Number of Cyberattacks

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Implementation of IoT Devices

5.2.3.2 Development of Connected Cars

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Security-Related Challenges Posed by Unified Controlling of Signaling Protocols

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis for Telecom

5.5 Use Cases: Diameter Signaling

5.5.1 Connected Transportation

5.6 Average Selling Price

5.7 Diameter Signaling Standards

5.7.1 IETF

5.7.2 3GPP

5.7.3 GSMA

5.8 Diameter Signaling Applications

5.8.1 Policy Management and Charging Control:

5.8.2 Voice Over LTE

5.8.3 Broadcasting

5.8.4 Others/Mobility

5.9 Industry Trends

5.9.1 IMS Multimedia

5.9.2 Convergent Signaling Networks for Unified Signaling of Both Ss7 and Diameter Protocols

5.9.3 Network Function Visualization for Automation in Networks

5.9.4 Entry of Technology Companies in Telecommunications Sector

5.9.5 Us-China Trade War and Its Impact on Huawei

5.10 Impact of COVID-19 on Diameter Signaling Market



6 Diameter Signaling Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Surging Demand for Robust Signaling Architecture Boost Demand for Hardware Offerings

6.3 Software & Solutions

6.3.1 Growing need for Software & Solutions with Increasing Complexity of Networks



7 Diameter Signaling Market, by Hardware Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Process Systems

7.2.1 Growing need for Centralized Routing, Data Traffic Management, and Load Balancing Boosts Demand for Process Systems

7.3 Analysis Systems

7.3.1 Increasing Requirement for Load Monitoring to Reduce Errors in Signaling Networks



8 Diameter Signaling Market, by Connectivity Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 3G

8.2.1 Continuous Decline in 3G Market Owing to Surging Adoption of Other Wireless Advanced Networks

8.3 4G

8.3.1 4G Would Remain Dominant Technology in Market Throughout Forecast Period

8.4 5G

8.4.1 Rollout of 5G Networks Would Lead to Increase in Mobile Data Traffic

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Use of IoT Devices will Lead to Heavy Increase in Data Volume in Wireless Communication Networks



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 APAC

9.5 RoW



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Huawei

11.1.2 Ericsson

11.1.3 F5 Networks

11.1.4 Nokia Corporation

11.1.5 Oracle

11.1.6 Cisco

11.1.7 Enghouse Systems

11.1.8 TNS Inc.

11.1.9 Broadforward

11.1.10 Ribbon Communications

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 Squire Technologies

11.2.2 Packetforce

11.2.3 Diametriq

11.2.4 Syniverse Technologies

11.2.5 Sinch

11.2.6 EXFO

11.2.7 Tietoevry Corporation

11.2.8 Marben

11.2.9 Computaris

11.2.10 Cellusys



12 Appendix

