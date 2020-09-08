Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

8 September 2020

Vast Resources plc

(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Baita Plai Update

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to update the market on progress at its Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine “Baita Plai” in Romania.

Following the previous announcement made on 7th September 2020 regarding the general mine update at Baita Plai, the Company would like to update the market that the contractors who are fabricating the new steel bridge access point at Baita Plai have confirmed the new structure will be installed by 18th September 2020.



The Company will be provide further updates on progress via social media.

**ENDS**

For further information, visit www.vastplc.com or please contact:

Vast Resources plc

Andrew Prelea (Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Hall



www.vastplc.com

+44 (0) 20 7846 0974 Beaumont Cornish - Financial & Nominated Adviser

Roland Cornish

James Biddle



www.beaumontcornish.com

+44 (0) 020 7628 3396 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP – Joint Broker

Richard Morrison

Caroline Rowe



www.spangel.co.uk

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470



Axis Capital Markets Limited – Joint Broker

Richard Hutchison



www.axcap247.com

+44 (0) 20 3206 0320 Blytheweigh

Tim Blythe

Megan Ray



www.blytheweigh.com

+44 (0) 20 7138 3204

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc, is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company’s Romanian portfolio includes an 80% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine. Baita Plai is located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania’s largest polymetallic mines. Work is now currently underway towards first concentrate production as well as efforts in place to establish a maiden Resource under the JORC code.

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance. The Company has been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation License that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba license area

In Zimbabwe, the Company is focused on the commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Chiadzwa Community Concession Block of the Chiadzwa Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe.

Attachment