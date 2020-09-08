Dublin, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Safety and Protective Equipment Market - Analysis By Product Type, By End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights and Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Safety and Protection Equipment Market, valued at USD 50.05 Billion in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of government initiatives to ensure safety of workers and rise in demand due to COVID- 19 pandemic. Additionally, increasing awareness of safety Equipment and increasing demand of multipurpose Safety and Protective Equipment will drive the market value in the near future.



Among the Product Type in the Safety and Protection Equipment market (Head, Eye and Face Protection, Protective Clothing, Hand Protection, Respiratory Protection and Others), Hand Protection Product Type has popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The importance of hand protection for safety of workers will drive market.



Among the End User of the Safety and Protection Equipment market (Manufacturing and Construction Industry, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals and Others), Manufacturing and Construction Industry is very popular globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The manufacturing and construction industry is large and developing industry across globe which will keep increasing in future.



The American market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing awareness for safety of workers and government regulations are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Safety and Protection Equipment market by Value.

The report analyses the Safety and Protection Equipment Market by Product Type (Head, Eye and Face Protection, Protective Clothing, Hand Protection, Respiratory Protection, Others).

The report analyses the Safety and Protection Equipment Market by End User (Manufacturing and Construction Industry, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Others).

The Global Safety and Protection Equipment Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, South Korea, India).

The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type and by End User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include 3M Company, MSA Safety , Honeywell, Dupont, Lakeland Industries , Alpha Pro Tech, Kimberly- clark, Ansell Ltd., Mallcom and Gateway Safety.

The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on Safety and Protection Equipment market.

The report presents the analysis of Safety and Protection Equipment market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Safety and Protective Equipment Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Safety and Protective Equipment Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Safety and Protective Equipment Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Safety and Protective Equipment Market: By Product Type

5.1.1 Head, Eye and Face Protection - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 Hand Protection - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.3 Protective Clothing - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.4 Respiratory Protection - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Safety and Protective Equipment Market: By End User

5.2.1 Manufacturing and Construction Industry - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 Oil and Gas - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.3 Chemicals - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.4 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Safety and Protective Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Safety and Protective Equipment Market: By Region



7. America Safety and Protective Equipment Market: Segmentation by Product Type, By End User (2015-2025)

7.1 America Safety and Protective Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.2 Market Segmentation by Product Type (Head, Eye and Face Protection, Hand Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection and Others)

7.3 Market Segmentation by End User (Manufacturing and Construction Industry, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals and Others)

7.4 America Safety and Protective Equipment Market: Country Analysis

7.5 Market Opportunity Chart of America Safety and Protective Equipment Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

7.6 Competitive Scenario of America Safety and Protective Equipment Market: By Country

7.7 United States Safety and Protective Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.8 United States Safety and Protective Equipment Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User

7.9 Canada Safety and Protective Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.10 Canada Safety and Protective Equipment Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User

7.11 Brazil Safety and Protective Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.12 Brazil Safety and Protective Equipment Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User



8. Europe Safety and Protective Equipment Market: Segmentation by Product Type, By End User (2015-2025)

8.1 Europe Safety and Protective Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.2 Market Segmentation by Product Type (Head, Eye and Face Protection, Hand Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection and Others)

8.3 Market Segmentation by End User (Manufacturing and Construction Industry, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals and Others)

8.4 Europe Safety and Protective Equipment Market: Country Analysis

8.5 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Safety and Protective Equipment Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

8.6 Competitive Scenario of Europe Safety and Protective Equipment Market: By Country

8.7 Germany Safety and Protective Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.8 Germany Safety and Protective Equipment Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User

8.9 United Kingdom Safety and Protective Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.10 United Kingdom Safety and Protective Equipment Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User

8.11 France Safety and Protective Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.12 France Safety and Protective Equipment Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User



9. Asia Pacific Safety and Protective Equipment Market: Segmentation by Product Type, By End User (2015-2025)

9.1 Asia Pacific Safety and Protective Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.2 Market Segmentation by Product Type (Head, Eye and Face Protection, Hand Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection and Others)

9.3 Market Segmentation by End User (Manufacturing and Construction Industry, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals and Others)

9.4 Asia Pacific Safety and Protective Equipment Market: Country Analysis

9.5 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Safety and Protective Equipment Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

9.6 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Safety and Protective Equipment Market: By Country

9.7 China Safety and Protective Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.8 China Safety and Protective Equipment Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User

9.9 Japan Safety and Protective Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.10 Japan Safety and Protective Equipment Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User

9.11 South Korea Safety and Protective Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.12 South Korea Safety and Protective Equipment Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User

9.13 India Safety and Protective Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.14 India Safety and Protective Equipment Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User



10. Global Safety and Protective Equipment Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Safety and Protective Equipment Market - By Product Type, 2025

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Safety and Protective Equipment Market - By End User, 2025

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Safety and Protective Equipment Market - By Region, 2025



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis



13. Company Analysis

13.1 3M Company

13.2 MSA Safety

13.3 Honeywell

13.4 Ansell Ltd.

13.5 Dupont

13.6 Alpha Pro Tech

13.7 Kimberly- Clark

13.8 Lakeland Industries

13.9 Gateway Safety

13.10 Mallcom



