SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp , a modern SaaS platform for hybrid infrastructure discovery, monitoring, management, and automation, today announced that the company has entered into a go-to-market partnership with Google Cloud. Enterprise customers of Google Cloud will be able to procure the OpsRamp platform on the Google Cloud Marketplace. OpsRamp will benefit from an advanced view into Google Cloud roadmaps and will host the OpsRamp platform on Google Cloud.

OpsRamp Value for Google Cloud Customers and Partners

As enterprises accelerate their public cloud investments, they require full visibility into their on-premises and cloud resources for performance and cost optimization. OpsRamp delivers hybrid infrastructure discovery, monitoring, event management, and automation capabilities to prevent outages and service degradations. OpsRamp is designed to deliver a single pane of glass across all environments, powered by artificial intelligence for IT operations management (AIOps). With OpsRamp, Google Cloud customers and partners can:

Be the First to Know : OpsRamp automatically discovers and onboards Google Cloud services as they appear on the network and supports out-of-the-box integrations for popular Google Cloud services across compute, storage, network, big data & analytics, serverless, and containers as well as the Google Cloud Operations Suite. Google Cloud customers and partners can view cost analytics for services being used and alert teams to underutilized IT resources and teams that have exceeded their allocated cloud budgets.

: OpsRamp automatically discovers and onboards Google Cloud services as they appear on the network and supports for popular Google Cloud services across compute, storage, network, big data & analytics, serverless, and containers as well as the Google Cloud Operations Suite. Google Cloud customers and partners can view cost analytics for services being used and alert teams to underutilized IT resources and teams that have exceeded their allocated cloud budgets. Take the Right Action with Context: OpsRamp establishes linkages and dependencies between business-critical services and cloud infrastructure with topology maps for Google Cloud resources. Intelligent alert correlation and bi-directional integration with IT service management (ITSM) tools like ServiceNow reduce alert noise and ensure the right priorities are set for incident management.

OpsRamp establishes linkages and dependencies between business-critical services and cloud infrastructure with topology maps for Google Cloud resources. Intelligent alert correlation and bi-directional integration with IT service management (ITSM) tools like ServiceNow reduce alert noise and ensure the right priorities are set for incident management. Automate and Resolve Faster: OpsRamp simplifies routine operational processes and drives incident remediation without human intervention, using policy-based automation. Built-in patch management capabilities allow IT operations teams to patch Windows and Linux operating systems at scale and mitigate operational risks.

OpsRamp simplifies routine operational processes and drives incident remediation without human intervention, using policy-based automation. Built-in patch management capabilities allow IT operations teams to patch Windows and Linux operating systems at scale and mitigate operational risks. Run IT Operations as a Service: OpsRamp’s multi-tenant, multi-tier SaaS architecture is designed for distributed IT organizations and managed service providers who are establishing a modern digital operations control center.

“This is a seminal time for public cloud adoption as Covid-19 has elevated the value proposition of scalable, on-demand infrastructure,” says Varma Kunaparaju, CEO and co-founder of OpsRamp. “This partnership elevates our commitment to Google Cloud, which we expect to only expand in time as we increase our Google Cloud monitoring, event management, and automation capabilities to meet growing customer demands for Google Cloud’s advanced cloud infrastructure.”

“As organizations accelerate their cloud migrations, better visibility into resources, operations, and services can help IT manage spend and optimize performance and uptime,” said Nirav Sheth, Director, ISV and Channel Sales at Google Cloud. “We’re delighted to partner with OpsRamp to bring the capabilities of their IT infrastructure monitoring platform to Google Cloud Marketplace.”

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp is an IT operations management software company whose SaaS platform is used by enterprise IT teams to monitor and manage their cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Key capabilities of the OpsRamp platform include: hybrid infrastructure discovery and monitoring, event and incident management, and remediation and automation, all of which are powered by artificial intelligence. OpsRamp investors include Sapphire Ventures, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and HPE. For more information, visit www.opsramp.com .

