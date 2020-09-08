SAN FRANCISCO and OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lawyer, the affordable and complete legal services platform, today announced its participation in a groundbreaking regulatory sandbox program approved by the Utah Supreme Court’s Office of Legal Services Innovation. Authorized by a unanimous vote of the Utah Supreme Court, the pilot program allows participants to offer legal services to the public, with the goal of ultimately providing a legal services system in Utah that benefits consumers amid the ongoing pandemic.



As businesses and families around the world continue to suffer through the legal and financial repercussions of COVID-19 , Utah’s decision to innovate is timely and places it at the forefront of a wave of states overhauling their regulations to expand access to justice. Utah's regulatory changes will allow businesses and families to access legal services in new ways that improve upon the traditional law firm model. This includes low cost or pro bono legal services for businesses in distress.

With operations in Ogden, Utah, Rocket Lawyer is uniquely positioned to participate in this industry-leading initiative. Having years of experience running a similar program in the United Kingdom, Rocket Lawyer provides online legal help to its UK customer base more quickly and at a transparent and affordable price with a combination of staff and independent lawyers. This digital-first solution is essential during a time of social distancing and has proven valuable to all parties involved.

"Unprecedented times call for new solutions," said Charley Moore, founder and CEO of Rocket Lawyer. "There is no better time than now to reduce the friction for legal service providers. Our team is proud to take part in this initiative to expand access to justice for our neighbors and fellow citizens in Utah."

"With this approval, we'll be able to provide legal services to our customers more quickly and at a lower cost than ever before," said Matthew Tenney, Director of Attorney Services and Associate General Counsel, who joined Rocket Lawyer in August to head up the Utah program.

"Innovation could be the key to offering affordable legal help to businesses and families who need it most," said task force member, Gillian Hadfield. "I am thrilled to see the Utah Supreme Court permit companies like Rocket Lawyer to show how they can provide access to justice in a more scalable and cost-effective manner."

The Utah regulatory sandbox is currently approved for a two-year pilot program, during which time other states are expected to follow suit, including Arizona–where far-reaching regulatory changes were approved at the end of August. This trend will continue as the legal landscape evolves to make the law more accessible for all.

To learn more about the affordable and simple legal services provided by Rocket Lawyer, visit www.rocketlawyer.com .

About Rocket Lawyer :

At Rocket Lawyer, we believe everyone deserves affordable and simple legal services. Our laws should protect and empower—but for too many of us, the law is a burden, because of high costs and complexity. So, we're changing things. Rocket Lawyer delivers legal documentation and attorney advice, anytime, anywhere, on any device. Since 2008, we've helped over 20 million businesses, families, and individuals obtain the legal help they need, at a price they can afford.