BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest RootMetrics’ 1H 2020 US State of the Mobile Union report, released today, Verizon’s network was awarded best overall and won or tied six of seven award categories, including overall network performance, reliability, data, call and text as well as the brand new “network accessibility” category.
This was the first report from RootMetrics to incorporate 5G results into scoring at the national, state, and metro levels, noting the speeds on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband were “outstanding” and Verizon’s “4G LTE network has continued to deliver outstanding results, so Verizon users should experience fast speeds and strong performance regardless of network technology.” 5G Ultra Wideband is currently available in parts of 36 US cities.
“These results reinforce what many of our customers already know, Verizon consistently provides the nation’s most reliable network experience,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer at Verizon. “The stringent methodology of these reports reinforces our network approach as we continue to accelerate the deployment of our 5G Ultra Wideband network and prepare to launch our nationwide 5G network this year.”
Highlights from RootMetrics’ report
Key findings from RootMetrics’ US State of the Mobile Union 1H 2020 report include:
RootMetrics conducted real-world tests by driving nearly 203,000 miles across the United States, covering all 50 states and 125 metro areas. Their testers conducted over two million tests across seven categories. Their scientific methodology tests networks side-by-side, at the same time and in the same locations.
Additionally, Verizon was also recognized by the International Data Corporation (IDC), the premier global provider of market intelligence, as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed SD-WAN 2020 Vendor Assessment report. For more on this news click here.
