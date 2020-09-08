BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest RootMetrics’ 1H 2020 US State of the Mobile Union report, released today, Verizon’s network was awarded best overall and won or tied six of seven award categories, including overall network performance, reliability, data, call and text as well as the brand new “network accessibility” category.



This was the first report from RootMetrics to incorporate 5G results into scoring at the national, state, and metro levels, noting the speeds on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband were “outstanding” and Verizon’s “4G LTE network has continued to deliver outstanding results, so Verizon users should experience fast speeds and strong performance regardless of network technology.” 5G Ultra Wideband is currently available in parts of 36 US cities.



“These results reinforce what many of our customers already know, Verizon consistently provides the nation’s most reliable network experience,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer at Verizon. “The stringent methodology of these reports reinforces our network approach as we continue to accelerate the deployment of our 5G Ultra Wideband network and prepare to launch our nationwide 5G network this year.”

Highlights from RootMetrics’ report

Key findings from RootMetrics’ US State of the Mobile Union 1H 2020 report include:

Nationally, Verizon’s network reliability RootScore was 95.9, the highest in the industry.

Verizon won or shared 41 Speed RootScore Awards out of 55 metros in 1H 2020, the most of any carrier this half.

Verizon earned 329 RootScore Awards this half out of 385 opportunities and won or shared the new Accessibility RootScore Award in 45 out of 55 metros. Verizon also won or shared the Overall RootScore Award in 52 metros and the Reliability Award in 54 metros (out of 55).

In its metro area report, measuring network performance across 55 of the most populated cities around the country, Verizon earned 329 RootScore awards out of 385 possible awards. The nearest competitor to Verizon garnered 193 awards.

Verizon only registered median download speeds under 20 Mbps in two markets, the fewest of any carrier.

“Most of the talk about carrier performance right now is on top-end speed. Verizon delivered on that front, registering LTE speeds that often rival the 5G speeds of other carriers. But Verizon is notable for also providing exceptional reliability and having built a network that rarely offers speeds at the slower end for consumers.”

RootMetrics conducted real-world tests by driving nearly 203,000 miles across the United States, covering all 50 states and 125 metro areas. Their testers conducted over two million tests across seven categories. Their scientific methodology tests networks side-by-side, at the same time and in the same locations.

Additionally, Verizon was also recognized by the International Data Corporation (IDC), the premier global provider of market intelligence, as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed SD-WAN 2020 Vendor Assessment report. For more on this news click here .

