Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport LLC, North America stationary battery storage market is projected to record significant growth during 2020-2026. The growth is attributable to increasing investments on incorporation of energy efficient technologies along with rising deployment of improved storage systems with higher power output. In addition, favorable government norms for grid infrastructure expansion coupled with current development of communication networks are likely to influence the market outlook.

As per the given report, North America stationary battery storage market is scrutinized with respect to battery type, application spectrum, and regional landscape. The report also unveils the competitive landscape of the industry while providing insights regarding products offered and market share held by each leading player. Moreover, it also highlights the mergers & acquisitions undertaken by leading organizations to cope with predominant competition in this industry vertical.

Widespread restoration of power infrastructure in tandem with supply concerns will increase the product demand across North America. Advancements pertaining to distributed generation technology as well as booming electricity demand will further propel the market outlook. Increasing consumer spending and rising cognizance regarding emergency backup power will support stationary battery storage industry in North America.

Emphasis on incorporation of effective & reliable clean energy sources coupled with escalating demand for cost-efficient technologies for network synchronization supports the industry expansion. Shifting customer focus towards high power units due to their viability and sustainability will contribute to North America stationary battery storage market outlook.

Summarizing battery terrain:

Extreme variations in energy consumption pattern and undependable grid network will foster the demand for sodium sulphur batteries. Efforts towards lessening anthropogenic reasons of global warming are encouraging the adoption of renewable energy sources, which in turn will have a positive impact on the business sphere. Economic viability of catering the needs of smaller to high power load is expected to strengthen the demand for sodium sulphur battery units.

Meanwhile, flow battery segment is likely to witness a decent traction in the ensuing years, owing to rising investments towards implementation of renewable electricity network, along with technological advancements towards development of cost-efficient storage solutions. Improved reliability, longer shelf life, and better product efficiency are some of the benefits boosting the deployment of flow batteries across North America.

Analyzing the regional landscape:

As per the estimates by industry experts, Canada stationary battery storage market is reckoned to grow substantially over 2020-2026. Surging need for continuous electricity supply and rapid growth of real estate sector are augmenting the expansion of Canada market. Increasing investments towards construction activities including the development of commercial complexes, hotels, and malls will also influence the market scenario. Besides, frequent power cut along with blackouts and old distribution & transmission lines will impel the product penetration.

North America Stationary Battery Storage Market by Battery Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Flow Battery

Lead Acid

Sodium Sulphur

Lithium Ion

North America Stationary Battery Storage Market by Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

·Behind The Meter

·Grid Services

·Off-Grid







North America Stationary Battery Storage Market Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Canada

U.S.





North America Stationary Battery Storage Market Competitive Hierarchy (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

·Siemens AG

·EnerSys

·Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

·Panasonic Corporation

·Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

·Toshiba Corporation

·Exide Technologies

·Johnson Controls Inc.

·Dura power

·Tesla Inc.

﻿



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. List of data sources

1.2.1. Primary

1.2.2. Secondary

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. North America market snapshot

Chapter 3. North America Stationary Battery Storage Market Trends

3.1. Industry coverage

3.2. Industry size & forecast, 2015 - 2026

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.3.1. Company product snapshot

3.4. Innovation landscape

3.5. Regulatory norms & directives

3.6. COVID - 19 impact on overall industry

Chapter 4. North America Stationary Battery Storage Market Share, By Battery

4.1. North America stationary battery storage market share by battery, 2019 & 2026

4.2. Lithium Ion

4.2.1. North America market from lithium ion, 2015-2026

4.2.2. North America market from lithium ion, by country, 2015-2026

4.3. Sodium Sulphur

4.3.1. North America market from sodium sulphur, 2015-2026

4.3.2. North America market from sodium sulphur, by country, 2015-2026

4.4. Lead Acid

4.4.1. North America market from lead acid, 2015-2026

4.4.2. North America market from lead acid, by country, 2015-2026

4.5. Flow Battery

Chapter 5. North America Stationary Battery Storage Market Size, By Application

5.1. North America stationary battery storage market share by application, 2019 & 2026

5.2. Grid Services

5.2.1. North America market from grid services, 2015-2026

5.2.2. North America market from grid services, by country, 2015-2026

5.3. Behind the Meter

5.3.1. North America market from behind the meter, 2015-2026

5.3.2. North America market from behind the meter, by country, 2015-2026

5.4. Off-Grid

Chapter 6. North America Stationary Battery Storage Market Trends, By Country





