SIG and ENGAIZ team up to leverage AI technologies to help enterprises strengthen relationships, mitigate risks, control costs, drive performance and ignite innovation with their third-party suppliers in the world of 'new normal'.

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENGAIZ a North American technology start-up with offices in Toronto and New York today announced a strategic partnership with Sourcing Industry Group (SIG) the premier global sourcing association that provides thought leadership, networking and training opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement, risk and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies.

As part of this partnership, SIG and ENGAIZ will promote a new 'mind-set' and 'technology-set' change, an approach they call 'the Art and Science of Engagement' when dealing with third party relationships. The partnership will offer a practical approach to transforming and fast-tracking maturity of an organization's Third-Party Governance & Risk Management (TPGRM) program leveraging ENGAIZ's ground-breaking new AI-Driven Integrated Third-Party Engagement platform.

"We truly are impressed with ENGAIZ's unique value proposition for organizations looking to manage, govern and mitigate third-party risks," says Dawn Tiura, President and CEO of SIG. "This partnership will provide SIG buy-side members with an opportunity that's not available anywhere else, a virtual transformation workshop that enables their company to build and fast-track a successful Third-Party Governance & Risk Management Program."

The partnership will help SIG buy-side members gain exclusive discounted access to ENGAIZ's platform – a timely arrangement that is expected to help many organizations struggling to deal with their third-party risk management program. The ENGAIZ platform not only helps enterprises mitigate risks such as cybersecurity, data privacy, regulatory, financial, performance, business resiliency, but also continuously monitors risk exposure of third parties.

"The global pandemic has put tremendous stress on the first-line of defense in dealing with risk exposures related to third parties. Many enterprises are now playing 'catch-up' and are awakening to this new reality that requires them to significantly elevate their game," says Jai Chinnakonda, Founder & CEO of ENGAIZ.

To take advantage of this partnership, SIG is inviting organizations looking to fast-track maturity, or currently facing challenges with their third-party risk program to join a four-week transformation workshop that offers a three-month proof of concept subscription to the ENGAIZ platform for a special member-only pricing.

To learn more or to register for the workshop, please visit: https://sig.org/engaiz-tpgrm

About ENGAIZ Inc.

ENGAIZ is a technology startup that firmly believes that effective "Human-Led Engagement", powered by AI-Driven technologies will help companies build lasting and mutually beneficial relationships with its third-parties. The company has a two-fold mission.

to help enterprise customers effectively engage and govern third-party vendors to strengthen relationship, mitigate risks, control cost, drive performance and innovation.

to help third-party vendors move from being a mere vendor to a trusted partner.

https://www.engaiz.com/

About SIG

SIG is a membership organization that provides thought leadership and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies and the advisors who serve them. SIG is widely known as a forum for sharing "next" practices and thought leadership through live networking events, virtual forums and a comprehensive online SIG Resource Center (SRC), which was developed by and for professionals in sourcing and outsourcing. The organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment. SIG is also the parent organization for SIG University , a one-of-a-kind certification and training program for professionals and executives seeking deep expertise in sourcing and governance for themselves or their teams, as well as Future of Sourcing , a digital publication which provides unrivaled content for the opinion-formers and decision-makers at the heart of the outsourcing space.

https://www.sig.org/