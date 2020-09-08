New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0878124/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$76.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. High-End Enterprise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.7% CAGR and reach US$33.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Midmarket segment is readjusted to a revised 20.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR



The Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.6% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.



Low-End Segment to Record 19.1% CAGR



In the global Low-End segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ASUSTOR Inc.

Avere Systems

Buffalo, Inc.

Dell EMC

Dell, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Hitachi Vantara

IBM Corp.

Nasuni Corp.

NetApp, Inc.

NETGEAR®, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Panasas, Inc.

QNAP Systems, Inc.

Seagate Technology plc

Synology, Inc.

Western Digital Corp.

Zadara Storage







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0878124/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Creation of a Data Led Economy Ushers in an Exciting Period

for the Data Storage Industry

Recent Market Activity

The State of the NAS Market Amidst the Disruptive Technology

Forces Hitting the Data Storage Industry: A Review

Emerging New Software Defined Flavors of NAS to Help the NAS

Market Survive Disruption

Network Attached Storage (NAS): Market/ Technology Review

Technology Prelude

Market Overview

Future Prospects Remain Favorable

Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

Global Competitor Market Shares

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ASUSTOR, Inc. (Taiwan)

Avere Systems (USA)

Buffalo, Inc. (Japan)

Dell, Inc. (USA)

Dell EMC (USA)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (USA)

Hitachi Vantara (USA)

International Business Machines Corp. (USA)

Nasuni Corp. (USA)

NetApp, Inc. (USA)

NETGEAR®, Inc. (USA)

Oracle Corp. (USA)

Overland-Tandberg (USA)

Panasas, Inc. (USA)

QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan)

Seagate Technology plc (Ireland)

Synology, Inc. (Taiwan)

Western Digital Corp. (USA)

Zadara Storage (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Data Overload: The Fundamental Force Driving Storage Technologies

Scale Out NAS Becomes Mainstream

Rise in Adoption of Scale-out NAS in the Media & Entertainment

Sector

Increase in Big Data Projects Encourages Educated Investments

in Next-Generation Scale-Out NAS Architecture

Big Data Projects On the Roll

Why Scale-out NAS Solutions Are a Perfect Fit for Big Data?

Enterprises Prepare for the IoT Era with Scale-Out NAS

Focus on Datacenter Storage Virtualization Drives Interest in

Virtual NAS

Increased Consumption of Digital Media & Rise of Personal Big

Data Drives Growth in the Consumer Market

Focus on Datacenter Upgrades & the Rise of Mega Datacenters to

Benefit the Enterprise NAS Market

The Need to Leverage the Benefits of Enterprise Mobility & BYOD

Spurs Investments in NAS by SMBs

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by

Importance Attached by Enterprises

Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments

High-End NAS With All Flash & Hybrid Storage Arrays Witness

Robust Demand

Growing Investments in Disruptive Cloud Technologies to Benefit

Adoption of Cloud NAS File Storage as a Service

As a Major Customer Cluster, the Rise in the Number of SMBs to

Spur Growth in the Market

Unified Storage Rises in Popularity Spurring Demand for SAN-NAS

Hybrid Storage Solution

Key Market Challenges At Play

Increased Data Breaches Create the Need to Monitor File

Activity & Access on NAS Devices



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: High-End Enterprise (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: High-End Enterprise (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: High-End Enterprise (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Midmarket (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Midmarket (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Midmarket (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Low-End (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Low-End (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Low-End (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: On-Premise (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Remote (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Remote (Deployment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Remote (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Hybrid (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Hybrid (Deployment) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Hybrid (Deployment) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Traditional (Architecture) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Traditional (Architecture) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Traditional (Architecture) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Scale-Out (Architecture) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Scale-Out (Architecture) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Scale-Out (Architecture) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: BFSI (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: BFSI (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: BFSI (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Consumer Goods & Retail (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Consumer Goods & Retail (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Consumer Goods & Retail (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Telecommunications & ITeS (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Telecommunications & ITeS (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Telecommunications & ITeS (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Healthcare (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Healthcare (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Energy (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Energy (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Energy (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Government (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Government (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 45: Government (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Manufacturing (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 48: Manufacturing (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 51: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: United States Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in the

United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 54: United States Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in US$

Million in the United States by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 56: United States Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment:

2012-2019



Table 57: United States Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: United States Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Architecture: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in the

United States by Architecture: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 60: United States Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Architecture: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: United States Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 63: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 64: Canadian Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 65: Canadian Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 66: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market

Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 68: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Deployment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Canadian Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Canadian Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Architecture:

2020 to 2027



Table 71: Canadian Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Historic Market Review by Architecture in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 72: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Architecture for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Canadian Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 74: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 75: Canadian Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 76: Japanese Market for Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Japanese Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Network

Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in US$ Million by

Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 80: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Japan in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Japanese Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Japanese Market for Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Architecture for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Architecture

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Japanese Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Share Analysis by Architecture: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Network

Attached Storage (NAS) Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 86: Japanese Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 88: Chinese Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 90: Chinese Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market

by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 91: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 92: Chinese Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment:

2012-2019



Table 93: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

China: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 94: Chinese Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Architecture for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Architecture:

2012-2019



Table 96: Chinese Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market

by Architecture: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 97: Chinese Demand for Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market Review

in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Chinese Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 100: European Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 101: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: European Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: European Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 104: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: European Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: European Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 107: European Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 109: European Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Architecture:

2020-2027



Table 110: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Europe in US$ Million by Architecture: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: European Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Architecture: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: European Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 113: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: European Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 115: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: French Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 117: French Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: French Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 119: French Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment:

2012-2019



Table 120: French Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

France by Architecture: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: French Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Architecture:

2012-2019



Table 123: French Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market

Share Analysis by Architecture: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 125: French Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: French Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 127: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: German Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 129: German Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: German Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 131: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Germany: A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Million

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: German Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Architecture for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: German Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Architecture:

2012-2019



Table 135: German Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Architecture: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: German Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 139: Italian Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 141: Italian Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 142: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 143: Italian Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment:

2012-2019



Table 144: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 145: Italian Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Architecture for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Architecture:

2012-2019



Table 147: Italian Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market by Architecture: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 148: Italian Demand for Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market Review

in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Italian Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Network Attached Storage

(NAS) Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: United Kingdom Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 154: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in US$ Million by

Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 155: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in the

United Kingdom in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 156: United Kingdom Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Devices Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: United Kingdom Market for Network Attached Storage

(NAS) Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Architecture for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Architecture for the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: United Kingdom Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Devices Market Share Analysis by Architecture: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 160: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: United Kingdom Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Devices Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 163: Rest of Europe Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 164: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Europe Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 166: Rest of Europe Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Devices Market Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 167: Rest of Europe Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Deployment:

2012-2019



Table 168: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: Rest of Europe Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Architecture: 2020-2027



Table 170: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Architecture: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Europe Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Devices Market Share Breakdown by Architecture: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 172: Rest of Europe Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 173: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Europe Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 175: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Asia-Pacific Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 177: Asia-Pacific Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Asia-Pacific Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 179: Asia-Pacific Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment:

2012-2019



Table 180: Asia-Pacific Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Asia-Pacific by Architecture: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Asia-Pacific Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Architecture:

2012-2019



Table 183: Asia-Pacific Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Share Analysis by Architecture: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 185: Asia-Pacific Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Asia-Pacific Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 187: Rest of World Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 188: Rest of World Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 189: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product

Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market

Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 191: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Rest of World: Historic Review in US$ Million by Deployment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of World Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Rest of World Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Architecture:

2020 to 2027



Table 194: Rest of World Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Historic Market Review by Architecture in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 195: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Architecture for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Rest of World Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 197: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market in

Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of World Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0878124/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001