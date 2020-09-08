New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0878124/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$76.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. High-End Enterprise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.7% CAGR and reach US$33.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Midmarket segment is readjusted to a revised 20.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR
The Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.6% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.
Low-End Segment to Record 19.1% CAGR
In the global Low-End segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Creation of a Data Led Economy Ushers in an Exciting Period
for the Data Storage Industry
Recent Market Activity
The State of the NAS Market Amidst the Disruptive Technology
Forces Hitting the Data Storage Industry: A Review
Emerging New Software Defined Flavors of NAS to Help the NAS
Market Survive Disruption
Network Attached Storage (NAS): Market/ Technology Review
Technology Prelude
Market Overview
Future Prospects Remain Favorable
Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries: The Focal Point for Future Growth
Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion
Global Competitor Market Shares
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ASUSTOR, Inc. (Taiwan)
Avere Systems (USA)
Buffalo, Inc. (Japan)
Dell, Inc. (USA)
Dell EMC (USA)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (USA)
Hitachi Vantara (USA)
International Business Machines Corp. (USA)
Nasuni Corp. (USA)
NetApp, Inc. (USA)
NETGEAR®, Inc. (USA)
Oracle Corp. (USA)
Overland-Tandberg (USA)
Panasas, Inc. (USA)
QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan)
Seagate Technology plc (Ireland)
Synology, Inc. (Taiwan)
Western Digital Corp. (USA)
Zadara Storage (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Data Overload: The Fundamental Force Driving Storage Technologies
Scale Out NAS Becomes Mainstream
Rise in Adoption of Scale-out NAS in the Media & Entertainment
Sector
Increase in Big Data Projects Encourages Educated Investments
in Next-Generation Scale-Out NAS Architecture
Big Data Projects On the Roll
Why Scale-out NAS Solutions Are a Perfect Fit for Big Data?
Enterprises Prepare for the IoT Era with Scale-Out NAS
Focus on Datacenter Storage Virtualization Drives Interest in
Virtual NAS
Increased Consumption of Digital Media & Rise of Personal Big
Data Drives Growth in the Consumer Market
Focus on Datacenter Upgrades & the Rise of Mega Datacenters to
Benefit the Enterprise NAS Market
The Need to Leverage the Benefits of Enterprise Mobility & BYOD
Spurs Investments in NAS by SMBs
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by
Importance Attached by Enterprises
Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
High-End NAS With All Flash & Hybrid Storage Arrays Witness
Robust Demand
Growing Investments in Disruptive Cloud Technologies to Benefit
Adoption of Cloud NAS File Storage as a Service
As a Major Customer Cluster, the Rise in the Number of SMBs to
Spur Growth in the Market
Unified Storage Rises in Popularity Spurring Demand for SAN-NAS
Hybrid Storage Solution
Key Market Challenges At Play
Increased Data Breaches Create the Need to Monitor File
Activity & Access on NAS Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
