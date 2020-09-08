Dublin, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plastic Injection Moulding Machines (PIMMs) Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides in-depth analysis of the global plastic injection moulding machines (PIMMs), with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The report provides analysis of the plastic injection moulding machines (PIMMs) market by value, by volume, by application & by region. The report further provides detailed regional analysis of the plastic injection moulding machines (PIMMs) market by value and by volume.

Moreover, the report also evaluates the major opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global plastic injection moulding machines (PIMMs) has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current & future trends.

Some of the major players operating in global plastic injection moulding machines (PIMMs) market are Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Hillenbrand Inc. (Milacron Holdings Corp.), Haitian International Holdings Limited and ARBURG Holding GmbH + Co. KG (Arburg), whose company profiling has been done in the report. Furthermore, in this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.

Region Coverage

China

Europe

Japan

North America

India

Southeast Asia

ROW

Plastic injection moulding machines (PIMMs) can be segmented into numerous types such as, by injection mode, by layout of injection & clamping units and by clamping force. Primarily, there are three main types of machines i.e., hydraulic injection moulding machines, electronic injection moulding machines and hybrid injection moulding machines.

The global plastic injection moulding machines (PIMMs) market has observed progressive growth in the past few years and it is expected that during the forecasted period (2020-2024) the market would further augment at an escalating growth rate. The global plastic injection moulding machines (PIMMs) market growth is anticipated to be supported by numerous growth drivers such as rising urban population, surging food packaging industry, escalating medical devices demand, growing electronic component manufacturing, augmenting automotive industry and many other factors.

Though, the growth of global plastic injection moulding machines (PIMMs) market would be negatively impacted by various challenges. Some of the foremost challenges faced by the market are regulatory obligations and micro-sized plastic parts. Moreover, there are some trends that would support the market during the forecasted period such as 3D printing technology, the evolution of bio-plastic and industrial automation.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Plastic Injection Moulding Machines: An Overview

2.2 Classification of Machines

2.3 Plastic Injection Moulding Machines Supply Chain

2.4 Advantages & Disadvantages of PIMMs

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Plastic Injection Moulding Machine (PIMM) Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Plastic Injection Moulding Machine (PIMM) Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Plastic Injection Moulding Machine (PIMM) Market by Volume

3.1.3 Global Plastic Injection Moulding Machine (PIMM) Market by Application (Food Packaging, Automotive, Medical, Electronics and others)

3.1.4 Global Plastic Injection Moulding Machine (PIMM) Market by Region (China, Europe, Japan, North America, India, Southeast Asia and ROW)

3.1.5 Global Plastic Injection Moulding Machine (PIMM) Market Volume by Region (China, Europe, Japan, North America, India, Southeast Asia and ROW)

3.2 Global Plastic Injection Moulding Machine (PIMM) Market: Application Analysis

3.2.1 Global Food Packaging PIMM Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Automotive PIMM Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Electronics PIMM Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Medical Devices PIMM Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Others PIMM Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 China Plastic Injection Moulding Machine (PIMM) Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Plastic Injection Moulding Machine (PIMM) Market: An Analysis

4.3 Japan Plastic Injection Moulding Machine (PIMM) Market: An Analysis

4.4 North America Plastic Injection Moulding Machine (PIMM) Market: An Analysis

4.5 India Plastic Injection Moulding Machine (PIMM) Market: An Analysis

4.6 South-East Asia Plastic Injection Moulding Machine (PIMM) Market: An Analysis

4.7 ROW Plastic Injection Moulding Machine (PIMM) Market: An Analysis



5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.2 Use Case of Plastic Injection Moulding After COVID-19

5.3 Response of Industry to COVID-19

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.2 Surging Food Packaging Industry

6.1.3 Escalating Medical Devices Demand

6.1.4 Growing Electronic Component Manufacturing

6.1.5 Augmenting Automotive Industry

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Regulatory Obligations

6.2.2 Micro Sized Plastic Parts

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 3D Printing Technology

6.3.2 Evolution of Bio-Plastic

6.3.3 Industrial Automation

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Plastic Injection Moulding Machine (PIMM) Market Players: A Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles



