The "France Ecommerce Payment Market & Forecast, by Category (Clothes, Books, Medicines, Computer, Household Goods, Tickets, Food, Travel, Electronic), Payment Method, Digital Wallets, Bank" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



France Ecommerce Payment Market will be a USD 100 Billion industry by the end of the year 2026.



France has Europe's third-largest e-commerce market, and its sales have been buoyant in recent years. According to a Digital Payments report by Visa, the number of French regularly using a mobile device for payments has tripled since 2015. Instant payment and alternative payment options are on the rise, and it continued gaining popularity across France as consumers turn to more convenient ways to check out. Click-and-collect delivery is a significant feature of the French e-commerce experience. France e-commerce market is expanding, supported by cards & digital payments methods in recent years.



France is a relevant European country with one of the World's most important ecommerce markets. Clothes and Sports goods are the largest online retail sector in France. Notably, the Clothes and Sports goods sector also has the highest return rate of any ecommerce category. Household Goods, Travel and Holiday accommodation, Books / Magazines / Newspapers, Computer Hardware & Software are other categories. Travel and Holiday accommodation payments have seen a decline in 2020 due to COVID - 19 pandemic.



In France, debit and credit cards are the dominant payment method for French e-commerce, accounting for half of the transactions. Digital wallets are emerging as the next most popular method of the market. PayPal, Amazon, Cdiscount, Auchan, Showroompriv, are the most popular in France. Currently, bank transfer transactions are expanding, making them the fastest-growing additional payment method in France. Bank transfers are also supported by the Single Euro Payments Area Instant Credit Transfer scheme, which was launched in November 2017.



Amazon is the popular online store with a market share of almost one-fifth of all ecommerce sites. In France E-commerce, click-and-collect options are growing rapidly. In 2018, Amazon announced to install 1,000 Amazon Lockers across train stations in France over the next five years. Cartes Bancaires bank enjoys high visibility in France. It has more than 46,000 ATMs, and the Carte Bleue cards can be integrated with other card issuers' products.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Dedicated Sites Boost E-commerce Payment Market

4.1.2 Transaction Dynamics Remain Strong

4.1.3 Growing Mobile Penetration Driving the Market

4.1.4 Bank Transfers a Popular Payment Method for High Ticket Items

4.2 Key Challenges

4.2.1 Cyber Security Challenges

4.2.2 Fraud and Chargebacks

4.2.3 E-payments and E-commerce



5. France E-Commerce Payment Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Category



7. Category Market Analysis - France E-Commerce Payment

7.1 Clothes and Sports Goods

7.1.1 By Payment Method



Bank Transfer

Debit & Credit Card

Digital Wallets

Cash

Others

7.2 Books/Magazines/Newspapers Market7.3 Medicines Market7.4 Household Goods Market7.5 Tickets for Events Market7.6 Food/Groceries Market7.7 Travel and Holiday Accommodation Market7.8 Films and Music Market7.9 Electronic Equipment Market7.10 Computer Hardware/Software Market7.11 Others Market

8. Payment Method Market

8.1 Bank Transfer

8.2 Card

8.3 Digital Wallets

8.4 Cash

8.5 Others



9. Digital Wallets

9.1 PayPal Holdings

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Recent Development

9.1.3 Revenue

9.2 Amazon Pay

9.3 Hipay



10. Bank Analysis

10.1 BNP Paribas SA

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Cards (Debit & Credit)

10.1.3 Revenue

10.2 Credit Agricole

