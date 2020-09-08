NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”) announced that construction is fully underway on the Tribeca Hotel at 456 Greenwich Street, New York, NY. The foundation has been completed and the superstructure has emerged from the ground. The opening date of the luxury hotel is slated for the summer of 2022. The Company is a limited partner in the Tribeca Hotel development project (the “NY Partnership”).



Background on the NY Partnership

On June 8, 2018, the Company entered into a limited partnership agreement, in which it agreed to become a limited partner in the NY Partnership and has invested an aggregate of $1,869,000. On June 12, 2019, the agreement was restructured whereby DPW has no further funding obligations until the hotel is open for business to the public.

The NY Partnership is a limited partner in the partnership that is responsible for the construction and related activities of developing a 5-Star luxury hotel on a premium development site in Tribeca. The eight-story, 93,900-square-foot hotel will consist of 96 guest rooms and suites, several restaurants with a private members bar, a 1,500-square-foot interior courtyard, a spa, a swimming pool, meeting space and a 100+ person screening room. It is slated to open in the summer of 2022 under the operation of the premier hospitality group, Groupe Lucien Barrière, of Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet’s Paris.

The development project has secured a $145 million construction loan commitment (the “Construction Loan”) from Hana Financial Investment of Hana Financial Group, one of the largest bank-holding companies in South Korea with over $350 billion in assets under management. Westchester-based Caspi Development entities will lead the hotel construction project and make all management decisions including decisions relating to the Construction Loan.

“We are excited with the progress on the construction of this landmark US flagship property in the premier Tribeca area and thrilled to be a long-term partner in the hotel,” said Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s CEO and Chairman.

