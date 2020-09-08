FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Carroll, President and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today that Crestline has been appointed to manage the 179 guest-suite Residence Inn Portland Downtown/Waterfront in Portland, Maine and the 127 room Hyatt Place Jacksonville Airport in Jacksonville, Florida. The hotels are owned by Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. who selected Crestline to manage. Upon making the announcement Carroll said, “Crestline enjoys a long and trusted relationship with Apple Hospitality REIT and we are honored to add these excellent properties to our managed portfolio.”



About the Residence Inn Portland Downtown/Waterfront, ME

Located at 145 Fore Street in Portland’s historic and trendy downtown, the hotel is the city center’s only all-suite hotel. Perfect for business trips, family vacations, relocation, corporate housing, and small meetings, the hotel offers easy access to all businesses and is near major attractions including the birthplace of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, the Casco Bay Lines Ferry Terminal, Merrill Auditorium, Ocean Gateway Terminal, Cross Insurance Arena and the Portland Museum of Art. In a city known for its creative and local fare, guests will be able to step outside the hotel and enjoy local ambience including ocean-to-table dining and locally brewed craft beers.

Each of the hotel’s spacious suites features a separate sitting area, a kitchenette and highspeed Wi-Fi. Guests may enjoy complimentary breakfast. Amenities include a fitness center and indoor swimming pool. The hotel also offers 1,235 square feet of meeting and event space. Located five miles from the Portland International Jetport, the hotel is also approximately a two-hour drive from Boston Logan International Airport. Off-site parking is available for a fee. For more information and reservations: www.marriott.com or 207.761.1660.

About the Hyatt Place Jacksonville Airport, FL

Located at 14565 Duval Road, Jacksonville, FL, the Hyatt Place Jacksonville Airport is near the Jacksonville International Airport and convenient to the pristine beaches in Northeast Florida. The hotel is also in walking distance to the nearby River City Marketplace for shopping, entertainment and dining. All guestrooms are furnished with the plush Hyatt Grand Bed®, 42" swiveling flat-screen TV, a Cozy Corner Sofa Sleeper, mini-fridge, and separate workspace with the Hyatt Plug Panel™. Enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi, morning breakfast and shuttle service to the Jacksonville International Airport. Additional amenities include a fitness center with cardio equipment and strength-training machines, as well as a refreshing pool perfect for swimming laps. For more information and reservations: www.hyatt.com or 904.741.4184

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 123 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 18,500 rooms in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Hyatt, as well as independent, private-label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact: Gayle MacIntyre Global Ink Communications gaylemacintyre@bellsouth.net 404.643.8222



