7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.2% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.6% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Service segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR



The Application Performance Management (APM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 265-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AppDynamics Inc.

AppNeta

BMC Software Inc.

CA Technologies Inc.

Dynatrace LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Company

IBM Corp.

ManageEngine

Microsoft Corp.

Nastel Technologies Inc.

New Relic Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Quest Software Inc.

Riverbed Technology Inc.

SolarWinds Worldwide LLC

Splunk Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

APM: Ensuring Availability & Performance of Applications

Recent Market Activity

The Changing Scenario

Growing Complexity of IT & Applications Makes APM Imperative

Growing Need to Continuously Monitor & Manage Application

Performance Augurs Well for APM Software Market

Developing Regions to Drive APM Software Adoption

Evolving APM Market Presents Opportunities for Vendors

Established Players Face Heat from New VendorsII-9 Competitors

in the APM Market

A Brief Review of Leading Players in the APM Market

Dynatrace: The Market Leader

CA Technologies

IBM

Microsoft

Splunk

New Relic

AppDynamics

Vendors Focus on Ease-of-Use Features & New Delivery Models

Vendors Emphasize on Providing Support for New Application

Environments

Market Sees Surge in M&A Activity

Select Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals in the APM Market:

( 2013-2017)

Lack of Differentiation to Foster Consolidation of APM Vendors

Global Competitor Market Shares

Application Performance Management (APM) Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AppDynamics, Inc. (USA)

AppNeta (USA)

BMC Software, Inc. (USA)

CA Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Dynatrace, LLC (USA)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Company (USA)

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (USA)

ManageEngine (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Nastel Technologies, Inc. (USA)

New Relic, Inc. (USA)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

Quest Software Inc. (USA)

Riverbed Technology, Inc. (USA)

SolarWinds, Worldwide, LLC (USA)

Splunk, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Businesses & Application-Related Issues Raise

Significance of APM

Application-Centric Business Activities Drive Focus onto APM

Increasing Number of Applications Necessitate Implementation of

Effective APM Platforms

Focus on ’Doing More with Less’ Puts APM in Spotlight

Globalization of Businesses & Consumerization of IT Bode Well

for APM Market

Enhanced User Experience - A Major Focus Area of APM

Real-User Monitoring Vs Synthetic Monitoring

Hybrid Cloud Model Drives the Need for Next Generation APM Tools

Mobility Trend Fosters Investments into APM Market

Opportunity Indicator

APM Vendors to Address the Critical Need for Mobile App Monitoring

Shadow IT Necessitates Use of APM Tools

Customer-Centric Businesses Shift Focus onto APM

Proactive APM Tools Essential for the Agile DevOps Frameworks

IoT’s Impact on Enterprises: Growing Significance of APM

Big Data Analytics & APM: Providing Real-time Insights about

App Performance

Big Data Analytics Enable Decision Making

Big Data-Driven Anomaly Detection to Enhance Effectiveness of

APM Tools

Virtualized & Highly Dynamic IT Environment in Businesses

Necessitates APM Strategy

Rising Significance of Cloud-based APM Tools

Shifting of Load Testing to Cloud

APMaaS: An Ideal Business Model for Resource Constrained

Organizations

SMBs Leverage APM SaaS to Enhance Competitiveness

Log Management: A High Growth Area for APM Market

Application Design - Significant Influence on Application

Performance

Lack of Application Testing Turns Focus onto APM

Application Dependencies on Underlying Infrastructure &

Components Affects App Performance

Integration of APM across Applications Presents Opportunities

Deep-Dive Visibility: Essential for Improving Transaction

Visibility

APM Tools Enable Collaborative Management

Different APM Tools for Different Teams

Application Tuning Vs SLAs

Hands-on Vs Hands-off

Many Users Vs Many Apps

Outside-in Vs Inside-out

Depth of Analysis Vs Ease of Use

APM Vital for Monitoring of Web Application Performance

Transaction Tracing - Vital But on its own Inadequate for

Effective APM

Usability & Flexibility Issues Hamper Adoption of APM Tools

APM Enabling BSM to Align IT with Business

Regulatory Compliance: A Key Benefit of Using APM Tools

Large Enterprises & MNCs Drive Revenue Growth

APM Assumes Critical Importance in Data Centers

A Peek at Innovative Technologies Supporting APM

ITOA and Big Data Analytics

CEP (Complex Event Processing) Technology

EUEM (End User Experience Management) Technology

Application Dependency Discovery & Mapping (ADDM)

A Review of Select Innovations in the APM Market

APM Capabilities Continue to Evolve

Evolution of New Tools for Combining APM, ITOA and NPM

Capabilities for APIs

Evolving Container & Microservices Architectures of Digital

Businesses Necessitate New APM Solutions

APM Becoming Vital for Application Services of Virtual Network

Architectures

Rising Prominence of Hybrid IT Necessitates New APM Solutions



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Application Performance Management (APM) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Application Performance Management (APM) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Application Performance Management (APM) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Software (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Service (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Service (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Service (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Cloud (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Cloud (Deployment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: On-Premise (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Hybrid (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Hybrid (Deployment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Hybrid (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Healthcare (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Healthcare (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: BFSI (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: BFSI (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: BFSI (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: IT & Telecom (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: IT & Telecom (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: IT & Telecom (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Retail (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Retail (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Retail (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Manufacturing (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Manufacturing (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Manufacturing (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Government (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Government (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Government (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Application Performance Management (APM) Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: United States Application Performance Management

(APM) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

the United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Application Performance Management

(APM) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

US$ Million in the United States by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 44: United States Application Performance Management

(APM) Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by

Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Application Performance Management

(APM) Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 46: United States Application Performance Management

(APM) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 47: Application Performance Management (APM) Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 48: Application Performance Management (APM) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Application Performance Management (APM)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Application Performance Management (APM)

Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Application Performance Management (APM) Market

Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Deployment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Canadian Application Performance Management (APM)

Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Canadian Application Performance Management (APM)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 56: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 57: Canadian Application Performance Management (APM)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japanese Market for Application Performance

Management (APM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Application Performance Management (APM)

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Application

Performance Management (APM) Market in US$ Million by

Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 62: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

Japan in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Japanese Application Performance Management (APM)

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Application Performance Management (APM) in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Japanese Application Performance Management (APM)

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Application Performance Management (APM) Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 67: Chinese Application Performance Management (APM)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Application Performance Management (APM) Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Application Performance Management (APM)

Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 70: Application Performance Management (APM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 71: Chinese Application Performance Management (APM)

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment:

2012-2019



Table 72: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

China: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 73: Chinese Demand for Application Performance Management

(APM) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Application Performance Management (APM) Market

Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Application Performance Management (APM)

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Application Performance Management (APM) Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 76: European Application Performance Management (APM)

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 77: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Application Performance Management (APM)

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Application Performance Management (APM)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2020-2027



Table 80: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Application Performance Management (APM)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Application Performance Management (APM)

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 83: European Application Performance Management (APM)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Salesby Deployment for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 85: European Application Performance Management (APM)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 86: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: European Application Performance Management (APM)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 88: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: French Application Performance Management (APM)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Application Performance Management (APM)

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: French Application Performance Management (APM)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 92: French Application Performance Management (APM)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment:

2012-2019



Table 93: French Application Performance Management (APM)

Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Application Performance Management (APM) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: French Application Performance Management (APM)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: French Application Performance Management (APM)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 97: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Application Performance Management (APM)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 99: German Application Performance Management (APM)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: German Application Performance Management (APM)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 101: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

Germany: A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Million

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: German Application Performance Management (APM)

Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: German Application Performance Management (APM)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Application Performance Management (APM) Market

Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 106: Italian Application Performance Management (APM)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Application Performance Management (APM) Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Application Performance Management (APM)

Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 109: Application Performance Management (APM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 110: Italian Application Performance Management (APM)

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment:

2012-2019



Table 111: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 112: Italian Demand for Application Performance

Management (APM) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Application Performance Management (APM) Market

Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Italian Application Performance Management (APM)

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Application Performance

Management (APM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 117: United Kingdom Application Performance Management

(APM) Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Application Performance Management (APM) Market in US$ Million

by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 119: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 120: United Kingdom Application Performance Management

(APM) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Application Performance Management (APM) in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: United Kingdom Application Performance Management

(APM) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Application Performance Management (APM) Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 124: Rest of Europe Application Performance Management

(APM) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Component: 2020-2027



Table 125: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Europe Application Performance Management

(APM) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Europe Application Performance Management

(APM) Market Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 128: Rest of Europe Application Performance Management

(APM) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Deployment:

2012-2019



Table 129: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Application Performance Management

(APM) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 131: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Europe Application Performance Management

(APM) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Asia-Pacific Application Performance Management

(APM) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component:

2012-2019



Table 135: Asia-Pacific Application Performance Management

(APM) Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Asia-Pacific Application Performance Management

(APM) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 137: Asia-Pacific Application Performance Management

(APM) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment:

2012-2019



Table 138: Asia-Pacific Application Performance Management

(APM) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Application Performance Management (APM)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Application Performance Management

(APM) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Application Performance Management

(APM) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 142: Rest of World Application Performance Management

(APM) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Rest of World Application Performance Management

(APM) Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 144: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Application Performance Management (APM) Market

Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 146: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

Rest of World: Historic Review in US$ Million by Deployment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of World Application Performance Management

(APM) Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 148: Rest of World Application Performance Management

(APM) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Application Performance Management (APM) Market in

Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of World Application Performance Management

(APM) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 73

