SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) announced the appointment of Percy Carter, MBA, PhD, to the newly-created position of Chief Scientific Officer, where he will lead FibroGen’s research efforts, leveraging more than 20 years of global biopharmaceutical leadership and experience.

“Great science and innovation are the backbone of FibroGen and what enable us to develop transformational medicines for patients. With Percy’s leadership, we will continue our legacy of biological breakthroughs and advancing first-in-class therapeutics,” said Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen. “Percy’s expertise and experience make him the ideal person to lead FibroGen’s scientific agenda. I look forward to his leadership impact on advancing our unique position in both hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to expand our pipeline of novel drug candidates.”

Dr. Carter most recently served as Global Head of Discovery Sciences at Janssen (Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson) where he led a global organization of over 700 employees comprising several key functions, including: Computational Sciences; Discovery Chemistry; Drug Metabolism & Pharmacokinetics; Lead Discovery; and Core Business Services. Percy worked in collaboration with therapeutic area discovery scientists and other stakeholders to define and operationalize innovative strategies for the successful identification and optimization of novel small molecule, peptide, and RNA-based drug candidates.

Prior to his role with Janssen, Percy was Senior Vice President and Head of Discovery for Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS). For almost two decades at BMS, he held roles of increasing responsibility in drug discovery, covering all therapeutic areas, drug platforms and stages of discovery. Percy began his career as a Senior Research Scientist in Chemical and Physical Sciences at DuPont Pharmaceuticals, and joined BMS when the company acquired DuPont Pharmaceuticals in 2001. During his combined time at BMS and DuPont, he collaborated with a wide range of colleagues to help build the immunoscience pipeline. In 2013, after moving into a cross-therapeutic area role, Percy worked on advancing the overall portfolio, driving innovation in supporting technologies, non-traditional modalities, and novel external partnerships.

Dr. Carter also led the BMS/Syngene R&D collaboration at the BBRC in Bangalore, India for two years across all aspects of discovery.

Percy is an inventor or co-inventor on more than 28 U.S. patents and has authored or co-authored more than 85 peer-reviewed publications. He received his bachelor’s degree in Organic Chemistry from Dartmouth College, his PhD in Chemistry & Chemical Biology from Harvard University, and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. In 2014, he received his MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“I’ve been impressed by the innovation at FibroGen. I’m excited to take on this unique opportunity at a company with expansive HIF and CTGF expertise,” said Dr. Carter. “I look forward to working with the research organization to advance the next wave of medicines.”

