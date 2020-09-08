REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, announces that management will present at two upcoming virtual investment conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Pacific time).





on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Pacific time). Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference in a fireside chat format on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time).

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website, http://ir.codexis.com/.

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis’ proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. For more information, see www.codexis.com.

