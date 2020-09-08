TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) announced a lineup of five new floor plans at Vahalla Ranch , a new community located southwest of Tucson in popular Valencia West.

LGI Homes at Vahalla Ranch is now selling a lineup of one-story, single-family homes. These newly designed homes range in size from approximately 1,200 to 2,500 square feet with three to five bedrooms. Notable features of these homes include expansive covered front porches and patios, attached, finished garages with Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers, open-concept layouts and front yard landscaping. Every new home also includes LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. Major highlights of this package are the incredible kitchen upgrades that are all included at no additional cost. Energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, spacious granite countertops, a stainless steel undermount kitchen sink, Moen® faucets with Power Clean™ spray technology and sleek recessed lighting all combine for a chef-ready kitchen.

“Vahalla Ranch is a must-see neighborhood for homebuyers in the Tucson area,” said Chris Kelly, Division President for the company’s West Division. “The value you will find here for a brand-new home in an incredible location with all upgrades already included is simply unparalleled. Add in LGI Homes’ simplified buying process and exceptional customer service, and homebuyers will find no better option in their new home search.”

Homeowners at Vahalla Ranch enjoy access to local conveniences, nearby employers and multiple parks that provide a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities. Santa Cruz River Park is a beautiful destination for those that enjoy an active lifestyle. It offers a playground, walking and biking trails, horseback riding, wildlife viewing and so much more. Tucson Spectrum and Santa Cruz Plaza are shopping destinations with top-of-the-line stores and restaurants. Residents of this new home community will be pleased with the multitude of shopping, dining and entertainment options close to home.

To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Vahalla Ranch information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines. Quick move-in opportunities are available now for qualified buyers. To schedule an appointment, please call (855) 253-9683 ext 762 or visit www.LGIHomes.com to view the lineup of brand-new floor plans available at Vahalla Ranch.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

