ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreeCast and general-entertainment network INSP have entered into a long-term partnership for the distribution of INSP to FreeCast’s customers as part of a new channel offering. Although over the past months FreeCast has added dozens of Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) channels to its SelectTV service, INSP will be classified as an essential channel and thus available for purchase to all subscribers as part of a forthcoming family-oriented bundle available to the company’s subscribers.



FreeCast’s SmartGuide technology aggregates both linear and on-demand television from subscription-based, free/ad-supported, and pay-per-view sources. This technology powers the company’s flagship SelectTV service, as well as several other consumer-facing and private label brands.

INSP, consistently ranked by Nielsen as one of today’s most popular networks, reaches more than 71M U.S. households via cable, satellite, and OTT distribution. The network offers Western and Western-adjacent content as well as original series, timeless classics, and action-filled dramas. INSP provides a trusted viewing experience for all ages. INSP will be available for purchase to all subscribers of SelectTV and SmartGuide-powered services with additional networks to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tracy West, FreeCast’s Executive Vice President of Digital Content and Channel Distribution, discussed the company’s plans for INSP and other channels. “Our service is growing, and we are expanding the options available for our subscribers. Our SmartGuide is a tool for customers to aggregate all free and paid content into one organized digital guide. With massive amounts of content and apps streamed, it’s a must-have tool in today’s cluttered streaming environment. We are very happy to work together with INSP to bring such a strong channel to our subscribers.”

Mark Kang, INSP’s SVP of Worldwide Distribution, had this to say: “It’s exciting to partner with SelectTV to mutually expand our reach. INSP is a top 20-ranked network among all Nielsen rated channels, providing high entertainment in a safe environment, featuring heroic characters and stories. In addition to top ratings, INSP enjoys one of the longest length of tune-in time in the industry. In other words, when viewers tune into INSP, they stay longer. We look forward to welcoming SelectTV viewers to this fold.”