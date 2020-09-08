LAFAYETTE, La., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced today that the Company is presenting at the Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. The presentation will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, and a live webcast will be available.
To access the live webcast, listeners should go to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.LHCgroup.com, approximately 15 minutes prior to the event to register and download any necessary software.
About LHC Group, Inc.
LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. LHC Group’s services cover a wide range of healthcare needs for patients and families dealing with illness, injury, or chronic conditions. The company’s 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community-based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. LHC Group is the preferred in-home healthcare partner for 350 leading hospitals around the country.
|Contact:
|Eric Elliott
|Senior Vice President of Finance
|(337) 233-1307
|eric.elliott@lhcgroup.com
