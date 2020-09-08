HOUSTON, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosehill Resources Inc. (“RRI”) and Rosehill Operating Company, LLC (“Rosehill Operating” and together with RRI, “Rosehill” or the “Company”) announced that, on September 4, 2020 (the “Effective Date”), they emerged from chapter 11 bankruptcy (the “Chapter 11 Cases”) pursuant to their prepackaged chapter 11 plan (the “Plan”). The Plan implements the previously announced Restructuring Support Agreement between certain of the Company’s consenting creditors and preferred equity holders.



Pursuant to the Plan, all general unsecured creditors, including the Company’s trade creditors and vendors, will be paid in full by Rosehill Operating in the ordinary course of business. All of Rosehill’s prepetition equity interests have been cancelled as of the Effective Date, and as of the Effective Date, Rosehill Operating’s equity is majority owned by funds managed by EIG Global Energy Partners.

Court filings and information about the Chapter 11 Cases can be found at a website maintained by Rosehill’s claims agent, Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC, at https://dm.epiq11.com/rosehill, or by calling 1-866-897-6433 (Domestic) or 1-646-282-2500 (International).

Advisors to Rosehill and EIG

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Haynes and Boone, LLP are acting as legal counsel, and Jefferies LLC and Opportune LLP are acting as financial advisors, to Rosehill in connection with the Chapter 11 Cases. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal counsel, and Rothschild & Co. and Intrepid Partners, LLC are acting as financial advisors, to EIG.

About Rosehill Operating

Rosehill Operating is an independent oil and gas exploration company with assets positioned in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. The company’s strategy includes the focused development of its multi-bench assets in the Northern Delaware Basin and the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as adding economic drilling inventory to support future growth. Rosehill’s website is www.rosehillresources.com. Information on the website is not part of this press release.

About EIG Global Energy Partners

EIG Global Energy Partners is a leading institutional investor to the global energy and infrastructure sectors with $22.9 billion under management as of June 30, 2020. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 38-year history, EIG has committed over $34.2 billion to the energy and infrastructure sectors through 363 projects or companies in 36 countries on six continents. EIG’s clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. For additional information, please visit EIG’s website at www.eigpartners.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors in Rosehill are cautioned that trading in its securities involves a high degree of risk and investors may lose all of their investment. This communication includes certain forward-looking statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. All statements included in this communication, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Chapter 11 Cases, the Plan, the final terms of the Plan, recovery by any creditors or equity holders, and Rosehill’s operations and liquidity. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from Rosehill’s expectations, including the risk factors described in RRI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, RRI’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020, and in other public filings with the SEC by RRI. The COVID-19 pandemic and related impact on economic and industry conditions may make it more difficult for Rosehill to assess future risks or the impact of known risks. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Rosehill disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication. While Rosehill makes these statements in good faith, neither Rosehill nor its management can guarantee that anticipated future results will be achieved. Rosehill assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by Rosehill, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

