LONDON, Ontario, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), a leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, is pleased to announce the first shipment of WanaTM Sour Gummies. Mango Sativa, Watermelon Hybrid, and Strawberry Lemonade 1:1 are the first flavours being released in Ontario and are expected to be in stores next week.

“We’re extremely excited about our first shipment of WanaTM Sour Gummies,” said Niel Marotta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Indiva. “Canadian cannabis consumers have been waiting for premium, vegan and gluten-free gummies, and we believe WanaTM will claim that space in the cannabis market. This first shipment of gummies marks the beginning of a new era of cannabis products, and we’re proud to bring WanaTM Sour Gummies to of-age Canadians.”

“Sometimes people think a gummie is just a gummie, but WanaTM Sour Gummies' market share in the United States clearly shows that customers recognize that WanaTM Sour Gummies are a premium product. We look forward to bringing a decade of innovation and recipe refinement to Canada through our partnership with Indiva,” said Nancy Whiteman, CEO, Wana Brands. “Innovation is a top priority at Wana Brands, and our gummie recipe reflects that through the perfect ratio of cannabinoids and terpenes along with the right mix of ingredients that are vegan and gluten-free.”

WanaTM Sour Gummies are made with pectin, not gelatin, which not only gives the gummies a great texture, but also makes them vegan. All gummies are handcrafted using a shelf-stable recipe so they won’t melt. WanaTM Sour Gummies are available in packages of two, and come in a wide variety of flavours such as:

Mango Sativa (5 mg THC per gummie)

Watermelon Hybrid (5 mg THC per gummie)

Strawberry Lemonade 1:1 (5 mg THC, 5 mg CBD per gummie)

Blueberry Indica (5 mg THC per gummie)

Strawberry 10:1 (10 mg CBD, 1 mg THC per gummie)

Japanese Citrus Yuzu 2:1 (10 mg CBD, 5 mg THC per gummie)

Pomegranate Blueberry Acai 5:1 (25 mg CBD, 5 mg THC per gummie)

The Company intends to bring these additional flavours to market later in 2020.

Wana Brands is the No. 1 edibles brand in the United States, with more dollars sold than any other brand, according to BDS Analytics 2019 Brand Share Report.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, WanaTM Sour Gummies, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements, partnerships, and joint ventures. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook , and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

ABOUT WANA BRANDS

Included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list at #2,074 and boasting a three-year growth rate of 203% , Wana Brands is the No. 1 edibles brand in the United States, with more dollars sold than any other brand, according to BDS Analytics 2019 Brand Share Report. Wana leads the industry in quality, consistency and potency, providing a range of different options that enable customers to create the specific cannabis experience they want. Wana products offer diverse product forms including edibles, vapes, and extended-release capsules, four different CBD/THC ratios as well as a variety of different dosages, onset times and duration of effects. The portfolio is designed so products can be used singly or in combination to address specific health, wellness, and recreational needs. Wana products are available in Colorado, California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Arizona, Oregon and Oklahoma dispensaries, with Maryland, Missouri and Florida (as regulations allow) among the states imminently coming online. Wana Brands is now available internationally in Canada. For more information or to subscribe to Wana’s e-newsletter, visit www.wanabrands.com . Follow Wana on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube and Pinterest.

DISCLAIMER AND READER ADVISORY

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has in any way passed upon the merits of the contents of this press release and neither of the foregoing entities accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties’ current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's future operations, future product offerings and compliance with applicable regulations. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. The material factors and assumptions include the parties being able to maintain the necessary regulatory and other third parties’ approvals and licensing and other risks associated with regulated entities in the cannabis industry. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.