Qualification to Allow ScoutCam to Develop and Manufacture Micro Cameras for the Healthcare Company's Minimally Invasive Surgical Product



OMER, Israel, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScoutCam (OTC: SCTC), a leading developer and manufacturer of customized visual solutions and supplementary technologies, today announced it has been officially included on a Fortune 500 multinational healthcare corporation’s Approved Supplier List (ASL). The qualification will allow ScoutCam to develop, manufacture and supply a complete visualization solution for the global company’s minimally invasive surgical product, which incorporates ScoutCam’s single-use miniature video cameras.

“We are extremely excited not only for the recognition of our superior technology, but for the opportunity to become a long-term supplier of innovative visualization tools that has the potential to transform minimally invasive surgeries, and all under the strictest quality standards of this global leader,” said Yaron Silberman, Chief Executive Officer of ScoutCam.

The two companies initially began collaborating back in 2018 and in mid-2019, a formal audit at ScoutCam's facilities was completed. This past May, the global standard Supplier Quality Agreement (SQA) of the customer was signed. ScoutCam provided a final quote to the healthcare corporation in May as well, which included development fees of $2.4 million to be paid per milestones in 2020-2021 and prices per ordered quantities for the supply of the final deliverables, ranging in hundreds of USD per unit. ScoutCam’s inclusion on the ASL encompasses all of its business units, in addition to the one in which ScoutCam is currently engaged.

“Now that we have officially been added to the Approved Supplier List, ScoutCam is expected to sell tens of thousands of single-use cameras annually in the next few years, which gives us the opportunity to transform minimally invasive surgeries as we know them,” Silberman continued. “Overall, we are extremely happy with the recognition, and we are proud that such partnership presents a parallel benefit to both patients and doctors alike.”

About ScoutCam

ScoutCam is a leading provider of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of highly resistant micro cameras and supplementary technologies. ScoutCam devices are used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research and defense industries. For more information please visit: https://www.scoutcam.com/ .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s expectations, beliefs, assumptions and intentions regarding, among other things, its product-development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects, as of the date of this news release. They are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “should” or “anticipate” or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: the Company’s ability to achieve the financial forecasts and sales in connection with the development project and as a result of the company’s addition to the Approved Supplier List; risks and uncertainties relating to, inter alia, the economic success and effective integration of our approved patents; the spread of COVID-19, including any resultant restrictions on our business operations and/or its negative impact on our financial condition; the Company’s reliance on third-party suppliers; market acceptance of our products by prospect markets and industries; the Company's ability to raise sufficient funding in order to meet the Company’s business and financial goals; and certain other factors summarized in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.