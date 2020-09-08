New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646062/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. DNA Microarray, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid Chromatography segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Flow Cytometry Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR



In the global Flow Cytometry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 196-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

AB Sciex

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Alfa Laval AB

Alfa Wassermann Separation Technologies LLC

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Flottweg SE

Fluidigm Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

Illumina Inc.

Merck KGaA

Pall Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc.

Repligen Corporation

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments

Sysmex Partec GmbH

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646062/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Separation Technologies Drive Biotechnology Industry

Recent Market Activity

Developed Markets Lead the Way while Emerging Markets Promise

Growth

DNA Microarrays - Largest & Fastest Growing Segment

Liquid Chromatography - One of the Leading Biotechnology

Separation Technologies

Factors Sustaining Market Growth

Factors Restraining Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M (USA)

AB Sciex LLC (USA)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)

Alfa Wassermann Separation Technologies, LLC (USA)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Flottweg SE (Germany)

Fluidigm Corporation (USA)

GE Healthcare (USA)

Groupe Novasep (France)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. (Japan)

Illumina, Inc. (USA)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Pall Corporation (USA)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)

ProMetic Life Sciences, Inc. (Canada)

Repligen Corporation (USA)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (France)

SEPMAG (Spain)

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (USA)

Sysmex Partec GmbH (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bioseparation Systems - Invaluable Tools in Biopharmaceutical

Manufacturing

A Peek into Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Downstream Processing of Biosynthetic Products - An Overview

Surging Biopharmaceutical Market Spurs Demand for Bioseparation

Systems

New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals: 2017

New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals: 2016

New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approval: 2015

Evolving Biopharmaceutical Industry Emphasizes on Novel

Technologies

Increasing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth

Rise in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth

Aging Population Drives Biotechnology Separation Systems Market

Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Biotechnology Separation

Systems Market

Increasing Competition Spurs Renewed Focus on Efficiencies

Growing Orphan Drugs Market Draws Attention towards

Manufacturing Flexibility

Downstream Processing - A Major Trend among Biopharmaceutical

Manufacturers

Upstream and Downstream Mismatch Turns Focus towards Innovative

Technologies

Protein Separation in Biopharmaceutical Space Assumes Greater

Significance

Growing Market for Monoclonal Antibodies - A Key Review of

Current Status and Future Prospects

Approved Monoclonal Antibodies: 2014-2017

An Insight into Bioseparation of mAbs

Market Potential for Biosimilars - A Case for Substantial

Demand for Separation Technologies

US Approved Biosimilars as of December 2017

Europe Approved Biosimilars as of December 2017

Patent Expiries Create Opportunities for Biosimilar Manufacturers

Patent Expiries of Major Biologics in the US and Europe

Huge Biopharmaceutical Pipeline - A Clear Indicator of Future

Prospects

Disposables to Infuse Cost Effectiveness in Biopharmaceutical

Production

Single-Use Products Gain Significant Attention

Market Prospects for Single-Use Disposable Technologies

Select Commercial Disposable/Single-Use Technologies by Process

Technique

Innovations in Single-use Systems

Modular Bioprocessing - An Emerging Trend

Leachables and Extractables Trounce Enthusiasm around Disposables



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 4: DNA Microarray (System Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: DNA Microarray (System Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: DNA Microarray (System Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Liquid Chromatography (System Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Liquid Chromatography (System Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Liquid Chromatography (System Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Flow Cytometry (System Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Flow Cytometry (System Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Flow Cytometry (System Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Membrane Filtration (System Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Membrane Filtration (System Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Membrane Filtration (System Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Protein Microarray (System Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Protein Microarray (System Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Protein Microarray (System Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Other System Types (System Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Other System Types (System Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other System Types (System Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Share

(in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

System Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

the United States by System Type: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Market Share Breakdown by System Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Historic Market Review by System Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 27: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System Type for

2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Commercial Biotechnology

Separation Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by System Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by System Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market Share Analysis by System Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by System Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by System Type:

2012-2019



Table 33: Chinese Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market by System Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 35: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System Type:

2020-2027



Table 38: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

Europe in US$ Million by System Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: European Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market Share Breakdown by System Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

France by System Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: French Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by System Type:

2012-2019



Table 42: French Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market Share Analysis by System Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by System Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: German Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by System Type:

2012-2019



Table 45: German Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market Share Breakdown by System Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italian Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by System Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by System Type:

2012-2019



Table 48: Italian Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market by System Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Commercial Biotechnology

Separation Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by System Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

System Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: United Kingdom Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Market Share Analysis by System Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 53: Spanish Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Historic Market Review by System Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 54: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System Type for

2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 56: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

Russia by System Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 57: Russian Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market Share Breakdown by System Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System

Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Million by System Type: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Rest of Europe Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Market Share Breakdown by System Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 64: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by System Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by System Type:

2012-2019



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Market Share Analysis by System Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by System Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Australian Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by System Type:

2012-2019



Table 69: Australian Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Market Share Breakdown by System Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



INDIA

Table 70: Indian Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 71: Indian Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Historic Market Review by System Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 72: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System Type for

2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by System Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: South Korean Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by System Type:

2012-2019



Table 75: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by System Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Commercial

Biotechnology Separation Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by System Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

System Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Commercial Biotechnology

Separation Systems Market Share Analysis by System Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2020-2027



Table 80: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Latin American Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by System Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Historic

Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by System Type:

2012-2019



Table 84: Latin American Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Marketby System Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System

Type: 2020-2027



Table 86: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by System Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Argentinean Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Market Share Breakdown by System Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



BRAZIL

Table 88: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

Brazil by System Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Brazilian Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by System Type:

2012-2019



Table 90: Brazilian Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market Share Analysis by System Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 91: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by System Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Mexican Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by System Type:

2012-2019



Table 93: Mexican Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market Share Breakdown by System Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Commercial Biotechnology

Separation Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by System Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

Rest of Latin America by System Type: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Latin America Commercial Biotechnology

Separation Systems Market Share Breakdown by System Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market in

the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 100: The Middle East Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: The Middle East Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Historic Marketby System Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 102: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market

in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby

System Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Market for Commercial Biotechnology

Separation Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by System Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market

in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by System Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Iranian Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market Share Analysis by System Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System Type:

2020-2027



Table 107: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market

in Israel in US$ Million by System Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Israeli Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market Share Breakdown by System Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by System Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Historic

Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by System Type:

2012-2019



Table 111: Saudi Arabian Commercial Biotechnology Separation

Systems Market by System Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market

in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million by System Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: United Arab Emirates Commercial Biotechnology

Separation Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

System Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market

Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by System Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market

in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million by System Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Rest of Middle East Commercial Biotechnology

Separation Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

System Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Rest of Middle East Commercial Biotechnology

Separation Systems Market Share Breakdown by System Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 118: African Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 119: Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market

in Africa by System Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 120: African Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems

Market Share Breakdown by System Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646062/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001